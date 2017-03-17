Oregon Ducks defeat Iona to open NCAA games at Golden 1 Center

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) goes up for a shot during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
The Oregon Ducks and the Iona Gaels play at the Golden 1 Center during the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Iona head coach Tim Cluess reacts after a call made by the officials during the second half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Oregon Duck fans react during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks guard Casey Benson (2) loses possession of the ball during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) faces heavy defense from Iona Gaels guard Jon Severe (10) during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard (3) fights for the ball against Iona Gaels guard Schadrac Casimir (4) during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) before the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
An Iona Gaels fan celebrates as the Oregon Ducks are called for a foul during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) saves the ball from going out of bounds during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Mark and Denise Theisen of North Natomas cheer on the Ducks during the first half of the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Iona Gaels at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. Mark Theisen is a 1972 graduate of Oregon.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Jordan Washington of the Iona Gaels wipes tears from his face in the closing seconds of the Gaels 93-77 loss to the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Jordan Washington of the Iona Gaels cries during the closing seconds of the Gaels 93-77 loss to the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Oregon head coach Dana Altman huddles with the players during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Oregon Duck fans during the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) attempts to block a shot taken by Iona Gaels guard Sam Cassell Jr. (1) during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) drives to the basket during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) reacts after losing to the Oregon Ducks at the NCAA Division I first round game on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) is guarded by Oregon Ducks forward Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Iona Gaels guard Rickey McGill (0) drives to the basket while being guarded by Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) during the first half at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Oregon Ducks and Iona Gaels, on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) and Iona Gaels guard Schadrac Casimir (4) battle for the ball during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks coach Dana Altman shows his frustration over a called foul during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks forward Dillon Brooks (24) moves the ball up court during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) is defended by Iona Gaels guard Sam Cassell Jr. (1) during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
The Oregon Ducks mascot dances with the cheerleaders before the start of their game with the Iona Gaels during the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks guard Dylan Ennis (31) is defended by Iona Gaels guard E.J. Crawford (2) during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) encourages his teammates during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Iona Gaels guard Jon Severe (10) shows his frustrations after leaving the game during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Oregon Ducks forward Jordan Bell (1) goes up for a shot while defended by Iona Gaels guard Rickey McGill (0) during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
The Iona Gaels mascot, Killian, entertains the crowd before the start of the game during the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Members of the Oregon Ducks basketball band play before the start of their game against the Iona Gaels during the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) shows his pain after twisting his ankle during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championships at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) gets signals from his bench during the first half of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship at the Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. The Ducks defeated the Gaels 93-77.
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Iona Gaels forward Jordan Washington (23) and Iona Gaels guard Deyshonee Much (15) embrace after losing to the Oregon Ducks at the NCAA Division I first round game on March 17, 2017, at the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, Calif.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com