NCAA Tournament first round: Kansas 100, UC Davis 62

UC Davis forward J.T. Adenrele, left, consoles teammate Chima Moneke, right, late in the second half of a first-round game against Kansas in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday. Kansas won 100-62.
UC Davis forward J.T. Adenrele, right, consoles teammate Darius Graham, left, late in the second half of a first-round game against Kansas in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday. Kansas won 100-62.
With their opening game in the NCAA Tournament well in hand, the Jayhawk starters cheer on from the bench as reserve Tyler Self nails a three-pointer against UC Davis during the first half on Friday at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Okla. Kansas advanced, 100-62.
UC Davis’ Brynton Lemar stretches for a layup as Kansas’ Josh Jackson defends in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Kansas' Josh Jackson (11) goes up for a shot over UC Davis' Garrison Goode (44), Brynton Lemar (0) and Mikey Henn (24) in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.
UC Davis head coach Jim Les gestures to his team in the first half of a first-round game against Kansas in the men’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.
UC Davis’ Brynton Lemar (0) tries to fight past Kansas’ Carlton Bragg Jr. (15) for a shot as the Jayhawks’ Josh Jackson (11) positions himself for a first-half rebound during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Okla.
With their opening game in the NCAA Tournament well in hand, the Jayhawk starters cheer on from the bench as reserve Tyler Self nails a three-pointer against UC Davis during the first half on Fridayat the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Okla. Kansas advanced, 100-62.
Kansas’ Landen Lucas, left, defends a shot by UC Davis’ Lawrence White in the first half during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Kansas guard Frank Mason III, left, reaches for the ball held by UC Davis guard Siler Schneider, right, in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.
UC Davis guard Siler Schneider, front, goes up for a shot defended by Kansas guard Lagerald Vick, rear, in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.
Kansas's Frank Mason III, left, is forced to pass the ball as UC Davis's Garrison Goode (44) and Darius Graham (2) defend in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.
UC Davis guard Lawrence White (1) shoots as Kansas forward Landen Lucas. rear, defends, in the first half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Tulsa, Okla., Friday.
UC Davis head coach Jim Les argues with an official in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament against Kansas in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.
Kansas’s Landen Lucas (33) defends as UC Davis’s Darius Graham (2) moves the ball up court in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.
Kansas’ Josh Jackson (11) celebrates a basket against UC Davis in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.
UC Davis's Darius Graham (2) hugs head coach Jim Les, right, as Graham leaves the game late in the second half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament against Kansas in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday.
