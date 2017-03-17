UC Davis’ ‘phenomenal’ season ends with loss to top-seed Kansas

10:56 'They've raised the bar': Postgame interview with UC Davis coach, players after loss to Kansas Pause

15:34 Postgame: Oregon coach, players assess opening victory over Iona at Golden 1 Center

0:32 NCAA: UC Davis Aggies warming up for Kansas Jayhawks

0:33 UC Davis men's basketball team warms up for NCAA debut in Dayton

0:53 College fans take 'fandom' to next level during NCAA

1:47 UC Davis celebrates its first NCAA basketball tournament bid

11:14 Here's the post-game news conference from UC Davis basketball coach Jim Les

0:28 A look at two Sacramento players in NCAA Tournament: D.J. Wilson and Darius Graham

5:55 Watch highlights of Jordan Ford: St. Mary's guard and former Folsom High star