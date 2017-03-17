NCAA Tournament first round: Rhode Island 84, Creighton 72

Rhode Island Rams forward Kuran Iverson guards Creighton Bluejays forward Cole Huff as he drives down court during the first half at the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Rhode Island Rams guard Stanford Robinson defends Creighton Bluejays guard Ronnie Harrell Jr. during the second half at the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott and Creighton Bluejays center Justin Patton walk off court after Patton fouled out in the second half at the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Rhode Island’s Jared Terrell, left, celebrates with teammate E.C. Mathews in the second half. Terrell had 12 points and Mathews had 16 in the Rams’ victory.
Andrew Seng
Creighton Bluejays forward Cole Huff has a moment with center Justin Patton, right, after he is fouled out in the second half at the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Creighton Bluejays center Justin Patton (23) walks off the court after losing to the Rhode Island Rams at the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Foster has his shot blocked by Rhode Island Rams forward Cyril Langevine during the first half at the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Creighton Bluejays and Rhode Island Rams on Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Rhode Island Rams forward Hassan Martin rips the ball away from Creighton Bluejays guard Ronnie Harrell Jr. at the NCAA Division I first-round gameFriday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
The Rhode Island fan section erupts in celebration at the NCAA Division I first round game between the Creighton Bluejays and Rhode Island Rams on Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Creighton Bluejays forward Toby Hegner defends Rhode Island Rams forward Cyril Langevine during the second half at the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Former Rhode Island player and NBA star Lamar Odom during the second half at the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Creighton Bluejays center Justin Patton reacts after being called for his fifth foul during the second half at the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
Rhode Island Rams guard Stanford Robinson is defended by Creighton Bluejays guard Ronnie Harrell Jr. during the NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Rhode Island’s Jeff Dowtin (11) celebrates with teammate Jarvis Garrett late in the Rams’ upset of Creighton.
Randy Pench
Creighton Bluejays guard Marcus Foster (0) nearly loses the ball during the second half against Rhode Island Ramsat a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
The Creighton Bluejays mascot break dances during a break in the action from their game against the Rhode Island Rams at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Rhode Island Rams guard E.C. Matthews (0) goes up for a shot during the the Rams game against the Creighton Bluejaysat a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Rhode Island Rams guard Jared Terrell barely hangs on to the ball while being defended by Creighton Bluejays guard Ronnie Harrell Jr. at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Rhode Island Rams band members cheer during their game against the Creighton Bluejays at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Rhode Island Rams head coach Dan Hurley calls in a play during the Rams game against the Creighton Bluejays at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott, right, instructs his players late in his teams loss to the Rhode Island Rams at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Rhode Island Rams fans cheer for their team during the second half of their game against the Creighton Bluejays at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Rhode Island Rams guard Jared Terrell and guard Jarvis Garrett celebrate their 84-72 victory over the Creighton Bluejays at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Rhode Island Rams fans cheer for their team during the second half of their game against the Creighton Bluejays at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Randy Pench
Rhode Island Rams Jeff Dowtin, left, is hugged by teammate Jarvis Garrett as they celebrate their 84-72 victory over the Creighton Bluejays at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center. Dowtin was the game high scorer with 23 points which was also a career high..
Randy Pench
Rhode Island Rams E.C. Matthews (0), left, Jeff Dowtin (11), center, and Jarvis Garrett (1) celebrate their 84-72 victory over the Creighton Bluejays at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center. Dowtin was the game high scorer with 23 points, which was also a career high..
Randy Pench
