NCAA Tournament first round: Cincinnati 75, Kansas State 61

Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks strips the ball away from Kansas State Wildcats forward Isaiah Maurice during the first half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats center Nysier Brooks (33) rebounds the ball during the first half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
A Bearcats player with #DuckSeason written in marker on his basketball shoes at a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Gary Clark (11) faces defensive pressure from Kansas State Wildcats forwards Xavier Sneed (20) and D.J. Johnson (4) during the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Gary Clark (11) faces defensive pressure from Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed (20) during the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Gary Clark (11) looks for an open teammate during the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Kyle Washington (24) faces pressure from Kansas State Wildcats forward D.J. Johnson (4) during the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Troy Caupain (10) fouls Kansas State Wildcats forward Wesley Iwundu (25) during the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Kyle Washington (24) embraces Cincinnati Bearcats guard Troy Caupain (10) after their victory over the Kansas State Wildcats at the NCAA Division I first round game Friday Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Kansas State Wildcats forward Dean Wade (32) loses possession of the ball during the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Kansas State cheerleaders before their team took on Cincinnati at Golden 1 Center on Friday.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Kyle Washington (24) defends Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) in the first half at Golden 1 Center on Friday, March 17, 2017
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jacob Evans (1) dives toward a loose ball with Kansas State Wildcats guard Barry Brown (5) in pursuit in the first half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Gary Clark (11) dunks a ball early in the first half of a NCAA Division I first-round game against Kansas State at Golden 1 Center on Friday.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jarron Cumberland (34) is fouled by Kansas State Wildcats forward Wesley Iwundu (25) in the first half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kansas State Wildcats forward Wesley Iwundu (25) reacts after fouling Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jarron Cumberland (34) in the first half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kansas State Wildcats forward Isaiah Maurice (10) blocks the shot of Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jacob Evans (1) in the first half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kansas State Wildcats guard Carlbe Ervin II (1) knocks the ball away from Cincinnati Bearcats forward Gary Clark (11) in the first half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed (20) defends the inbounds pass in the second half against Cincinnati at Golden 1 Center on Friday.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Justin Jenifer (3) blocks the shot of Kansas State Wildcats guard Kamau Stokes (3) in the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kansas State Wildcats forward Wesley Iwundu (25) looses control of the ball as he tries to go up against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Troy Caupain (10) in the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Mick Cronin instructs his players in the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber and forward Xavier Sneed look back at the clock late in the second half of a NCAA Division I first-round game Friday at Golden 1 Center.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Troy Caupain blows a kiss to the Cincinnati fans late in the second half as the Bearcats put Kansas State away at Golden 1 Center on Friday.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber is embraced by forward Wesley Iwundu as he leaves the floor late in the second half at Golden 1 Center on Friday.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com