Sights from the third day of NCAA Tournament play

West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad (23) goes to the basket against Notre Dame guard Rex Pflueger (0) and guard Matt Farrell (5) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Wisconsin forward Nigel Hayes (10) scores the game-winning basket against Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) with 11 seconds to play in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. Wisconsin won, 65-62.
Bill Wippert
AP
Members of the Butler band during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament second-round game against Middle Tennessee State on Saturday in Milwaukee.
Morry Gash
AP
Butler's Kamar Baldwin shoots over Middle Tennessee State's Tyrik Dixon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday in Milwaukee.
Kiichiro Sato
AP
The Northwestern bench looks on during the second half of a second-round game against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Gonzaga won 79-73.
Rick Bowmer
AP
The Gonzaga bench celebrates during the second half of a second-round game against Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
AP
Gonzaga's mascot Spike the Bulldog performs before the start of their second-round game against Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Salt Lake City.
Rick Bowmer
AP
Notre Dame forward Matt Ryan (4) reacts as West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins walks in the distance after a 83-71 West Virginia victory in a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Villanova guard Josh Hart (3) lands on the floor after a drive to the basket against Wisconsin with three seconds remaining in the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. A Villanova foul was called on the play and Wisconsin won, 65-62.
Bill Wippert
AP
Fans greet Wisconsin guard Bronson Koenig (24) after a victory over Villanova in a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y.
Bill Wippert
AP
Xavier forward Tyrique Jones (0) blocks a shot by Florida State guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (22) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday in Orlando, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee
AP
Mississippi players celebrate on the bench in the second half of an NCAA Tournament game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday. Mississippi won 85-80.
Nick Lisi
AP
Syracuse's Andrew White III, center, passes over Mississippi's Terence Davis, left, and Mississippi's Deandre Burnett, right, in the first half of an NCAA Tournament game in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday.
Nick Lisi
AP
Mississippi's Breenin Tyree, center, celebrates with teammates on the bench in the second half of an NCAA Tournament game in Syracuse, N.Y., on Saturday. Mississippi won 85-80.
Nick Lisi
AP
The Florida State band plays during action against Xavier in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday.
Stephen M. Dowell
Orlando Sentinel
Florida State's Terance Mann, right, looks to pass over Xavier's J.P. Macura (55) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday.
Stephen M. Dowell
Orlando Sentinel