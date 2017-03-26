Postgame: North Carolina clinches Final Four spot in 'ugly game'

The third-seeded Bruins fought off a feisty Kent State opponent to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. T.J. Leaf led UCLA with 23 points and fellow freshman Lonzo Ball added 15.
The UC Davis men's basketball team's historic season ended with a 100-62 loss to top-seed Kansas in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Aggies coach Jim Les and players Brynton Lemar and Chima Moneke reflect on the game, the experience and their season.
Upstart Rhode Island answered every threat and the No. 11 seed Rams ran right into the next round of the NCAA Tournament by stunning cold-shooting No. 6 Creighton 84-72 on Friday in an opener of the Midwest Region at Golden 1 Center. Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley and the Rams discuss their victory.
After Oregon defeated Iona 93-77 in the opening round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Golden 1 Center on Friday, March17, 2017, Oregon coach Dana Altman and players Dylan Ellis (31) and Dillon Brooks (24) shared their thoughts about the game and about playing in Sacramento.
UC Davis Aggies' NCAA Tournament debut finally ended with a kiss – a tight 67-63 victory over North Carolina Central – but only after seniors Lawrence White and Brynton Lemar converted 3 of 4 free throws. Coach Jim Les talks about it.
After an ACL injury sidelined Cameron Oliver during his summer AAU junior season, he impressed in his first game back. Now a sophomore at Nevada, Oliver has helped the Wolf Pack reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 10 years.