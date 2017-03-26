NCAA Tournament

Crunching numbers in this weekend’s NCAA wins that set the Final Four

By Kalin Kipling

The NCAA Tournament has its Final Four after this weekend’s bout of March Madness. On Saturday, the No. 1-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs blew away eleventh-seeded Xavier Musketeers, 83-59, while No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks toppled top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks, 74-60. On Sunday, the seventh-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks bested the No. 4-seeded Florida Gators, 77-70, and the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels beat the No. 2-seeded Kentucky Wildcats, 75-73. South Carolina will face Gonzaga and North Carolina will face Oregon on April 1. Here’s a statistical look at this weekend’s games:

0: Previous times South Carolina has made it to the Final Four.

0: Previous times Gonzaga has made it to the Final Four.

1: Elite Eight wins in Oregon coach Dana Altman’s career.

2: Straight trips the Tar Heels have now made to the Final Four.

3: Straight games the Gamecocks have won after trailing at half time.

4: Number of times North Carolina and Kentucky have met in a regional final.

4: NCAA Tournament wins the Gamecocks had in their history until this year.

7: Losses as a No. 1 seed for Kansas coach Bill Self.

8: Straight points Sindarius Thornwell scored for the Gamecocks.

8: Times the Zags have made the Sweet 16.

10: Ties in the Gamecocks-Gators game.

12: Straight points for the Tar Heels in the final 5 minutes.

14: Lead changes in the South Carolina-Florida game.

16: Times the Zags have won the West Coast Conference Tournament.

17: Points the Tar Heels’ Luke Maye scored, a career high.

18: Points the Gators’ Justin Leon scored, a team high for the game.

20: National semifinals that have included North Carolina.

23: Points Nigel Williams-Goss scored for Gonzaga against Xavier.

26: Points the Gamecocks’ Sindarius Thornwell scored in the rout of Florida, a game high.

27: Points Oregon’s Tyler Dorsey scored in the rout of Kansas.

33: Elite Eights in which the Wildcats have played.

45: Years since South Carolina won a tournament game (1972).

51: Percent Oregon shot from the field vs. Kansas.

60: Years since a WCC team reached the Final Four.

78: Years since Oregon has reached the Final Four.

121: Tournament wins for North Carolina.

124: Tournament wins for Kentucky.

657: Tournament bracket challenges had the correct Final Four

