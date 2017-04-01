How numbers match up for Gonzaga, North Carolina after Final Four

A statistical look at Gonzaga and North Carolina as they prepare to meet Monday in the NCAA Tournament championship game. Gonzaga overcame South Carolina 77-73 and North Carolina defeated Oregon 77-76 in the Final Four on Saturday in Phoenix, Ariz. to advance to the title game.
0: Times Gonzaga has been to the NCAA Tournament title game.
1: North Carolina’s ranking in offensive rebounds in Division I this year, with 15.7 per game.
4: Consecutive free-throws missed by North Carolina in the final seconds against Oregon.
5: NCAA Tournament titles won by North Carolina.
Roy Williams: 6th title game appearance, 3rd-most behind John Wooden (10) and Mike Krzyzewski (9) pic.twitter.com/PrVsaGuCJu— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2017
6: Blocks by Zach Collins for Gonzaga, tying the Final Four record for a freshman set by Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012.
8: North Carolina becomes the eighth team to reach the title game after finishing as runner-up the prior season.
14: Rebounds by Kennedy Meeks for North Carolina. The 14th saved Saturday’s game for the Tar Heels.
23: Points scored by team leader Nigel Williams-Goss for Gonzaga.
25: Points scored by North Carolina leader Meeks against Oregon, matching his career high.
37: Shooting percentage for Oregon against North Carolina.
58.8: Percentage chance the @espnstatsinfo Basketball Power Index gives Gonzaga to defeat North Carolina on Monday.
Gonzaga's 37 wins are 1 shy of the Division I record for most in a season— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2017
They would tie the record with a national championship win pic.twitter.com/DGfm85mg51
77,612: Attendance at the two Final Four games at University of Phoenix Stadium, beating the 64,000 average attendance for Arizona Cardinals football games at the facility.
2,912,219: Number of brackets (15.49 percent) that had Gonzaga in the national title game in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge, as reported by ESPN.
Gonzaga's 37 wins are 1 shy of the Division I record for most in a season— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 2, 2017
They would tie the record with a national championship win pic.twitter.com/DGfm85mg51
Don Sweeney: 916-321-1028, @PatrickS
Comments