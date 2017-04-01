NCAA Tournament

How numbers match up for Gonzaga, North Carolina after Final Four

A statistical look at Gonzaga and North Carolina as they prepare to meet Monday in the NCAA Tournament championship game. Gonzaga overcame South Carolina 77-73 and North Carolina defeated Oregon 77-76 in the Final Four on Saturday in Phoenix, Ariz. to advance to the title game.

0: Times Gonzaga has been to the NCAA Tournament title game.

1: North Carolina’s ranking in offensive rebounds in Division I this year, with 15.7 per game.

4: Consecutive free-throws missed by North Carolina in the final seconds against Oregon.

5: NCAA Tournament titles won by North Carolina.

6: Blocks by Zach Collins for Gonzaga, tying the Final Four record for a freshman set by Kentucky’s Anthony Davis in 2012.

8: North Carolina becomes the eighth team to reach the title game after finishing as runner-up the prior season.

14: Rebounds by Kennedy Meeks for North Carolina. The 14th saved Saturday’s game for the Tar Heels.

23: Points scored by team leader Nigel Williams-Goss for Gonzaga.

25: Points scored by North Carolina leader Meeks against Oregon, matching his career high.

37: Shooting percentage for Oregon against North Carolina.

58.8: Percentage chance the @espnstatsinfo Basketball Power Index gives Gonzaga to defeat North Carolina on Monday.

 
77,612: Attendance at the two Final Four games at University of Phoenix Stadium, beating the 64,000 average attendance for Arizona Cardinals football games at the facility.

2,912,219: Number of brackets (15.49 percent) that had Gonzaga in the national title game in ESPN’s Tournament Challenge, as reported by ESPN.

 
NCAA Tournament

