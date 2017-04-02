Final Four postgame: Oregon talks stinging defeat, season to build on

North Carolina has been to the Final Four 20 times, the most in the NCAA. But 2017's other three teams - South Carolina, Gonzaga and Oregon - have combined for just four appearances. Here's a rundown of the Final Four teams and how they got there.
The third-seeded Bruins heated up in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game against Cincinnati on Sunday at Golden 1 Center to notch a win and move into the Sweet 16. Lonzo Ball had 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
The third-seeded Bruins fought off a feisty Kent State opponent to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. T.J. Leaf led UCLA with 23 points and fellow freshman Lonzo Ball added 15.
The UC Davis men's basketball team's historic season ended with a 100-62 loss to top-seed Kansas in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Aggies coach Jim Les and players Brynton Lemar and Chima Moneke reflect on the game, the experience and their season.
Upstart Rhode Island answered every threat and the No. 11 seed Rams ran right into the next round of the NCAA Tournament by stunning cold-shooting No. 6 Creighton 84-72 on Friday in an opener of the Midwest Region at Golden 1 Center. Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley and the Rams discuss their victory.
After Oregon defeated Iona 93-77 in the opening round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament at Golden 1 Center on Friday, March17, 2017, Oregon coach Dana Altman and players Dylan Ellis (31) and Dillon Brooks (24) shared their thoughts about the game and about playing in Sacramento.