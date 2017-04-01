NCAA Final Four: North Carolina 77, Oregon 76

Oregon's Dylan Ennis reacts after the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina on Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 77-76.
Charlie Neibergall
Oregon's Jordan Bell chases a loose ball against North Carolina's Joel Berry II in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Matt York
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks goes up for a shot in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Oregon on Saturday.
Chris Steppig
North Carolina's Nate Britt takes a shot over Oregon's Jordan Bell in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
North Carolina fans cheer in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Matt York
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) dunks over Oregon's Jordan Bell (1) and Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Mark Humphrey
Oregon head coach Dana Altman watches in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Mark Humphrey
North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) dunks over Oregon's Kavell Bigby-Williams (35) in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Chris Steppig
North Carolina forward Justin Jackson, center, drives to the basket over Oregon's Dillon Brooks (24) and Tyler Dorsey, right, in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) takes a shot in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Chris Steppig
North Carolina's Theo Pinson, left, and Oregon's Kavell Bigby-Williams battle for a loose ball in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Matt York
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis, right, drives to the basket ahead of North Carolina forward Justin Jackson, left, in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams calls for a timeout in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Mark Humphrey
North Carolina forward Isaiah Hicks dunks the ball over Oregon defenders in the NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Matt York
Oregon guard Dylan Ennis reacts at the end of a NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 77-76.
Mark Humphrey
An Oregon fan reacts at the end of a NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 77-76.
Charlie Neibergall
North Carolina forward Justin Jackson (44) celebrates in front of Oregon guard Payton Pritchard (3) at the end of a NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 77-76.
Mark Humphrey
Oregon's Jordan Bell (1) walks off the court as North Carolina players celebrate at the end of a NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 77-76.
David J. Phillip
Oregon fans react at the end of a NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 77-76.
Charlie Neibergall
Oregon's Jordan Bell (1) is interviewed in the locker room after a NCAA Final Four game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 77-76.
Mark Humphrey
