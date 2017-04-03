North Carolina outlasts Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament championship game

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and the rest of the Tar Heels celebrate their NCAA Tournament championship on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina beat Gonzaga 71-65.
David J. Phillip
AP
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams cuts down the net after the NCAA Tournament championship game against Gonzaga on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
Matt York
AP
Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss watches in the final seconds of the NCAA Tournament championship game against North Carolina on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
Mark Humphrey
AP
Gonzaga’s Nigel Williams-Goss reacts after the NCAA Tournament championship game against North Carolina on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Gonzaga lost 71-65.
Mark Humphrey
AP
Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins, right, grabs a rebound during the NCAA Tournament championship game against North Carolina on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
AP
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reacts as Przemek Karnowski walks down on the court during the NCAA Tournament championship game against North Carolina on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
Matt York
AP
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) and Tony Bradley (5) react to a call during the second half in the finals of the NCAA Tournament championship game against Gonzaga on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
Mark Humphrey
AP
North Carolina forward Tony Bradley (5) drives past Gonzaga forward Zach Collins (32) during the NCAA Tournament championship game on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
AP
Gonzaga's Josh Perkins, right, and North Carolina's Joel Berry II collide as they reach for a loose ball during the NCAA Tournament championship game on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
AP
Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) takes a shot over North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) during the NCAA Tournament championship game on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
Matt York
AP
Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski, center, reaches for the ball as North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) tries to drive during the NCAA Tournament championship game on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
AP
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks, left, and Gonzaga’s Silas Melson battle for a loose ball during the NCAA Tournament championship game against North Carolina on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
AP
North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) celebrates after the NCAA Tournament championship game against Gonzaga on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65.
David J. Phillip
AP
North Carolina players celebrate after the NCAA Tournament championship game victory over Gonzaga on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65.
Morry Gash
AP
David J. Phillip
AP
David J. Phillip
AP
Morry Gash
AP
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams watches during the NCAA Tournament championship game against Gonzaga on Monday in Glendale, Ariz.
David J. Phillip
AP