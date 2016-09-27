Golf

September 27, 2016 7:52 PM

Sacramento-area holes in one

Sept. 9

Ronald Kuwata, 142-yard fifth hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, 8-iron

Sept. 12

Jackson Osborne Jr., 59-yard 17th hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, sand wedge

Sept. 16

Jackie Ghelfi, 127-yard 12th hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, 7-iron

Sept. 20

Jim Rennenger, 148-yard fourth hole at Serrano, 5-iron

Sept. 21

Andy Timothy, 190-yard 12th hole at Sierra View, 4-wood

Sept. 24

Chauncey Mitchell, 163-yard eighth hole at Empire Ranch, 7-iron

Kristine Harris, 92-yard 14th hole at Turkey Creek, 5-hybrid

David Rosner, 168-yard eighth hole at Turkey Creek, 5-iron

Tom Harris, 165-yard 16th hole at Lincoln Hills (Orchard), 5-wood

Derek Johnson, 119-yard 11th hole at Lincoln Hills (Orchard), 9-iron

Sept. 25

Richard Mootry, 216-yard fifth hole at Cordova, 4-iron

Matt Sumner, 172-yard fourth hole at Cordova, 7-iron

Sept. 26

Max Fernandez, 134-yard 17th hole at Ancil Hoffman, 9-iron

Richard Boesch, 148-yard 12th hole at WildHawk, 6-iron

