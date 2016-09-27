Sacramento-area holes in one

Holes in one must be faxed on golf course stationery to The Bee at 916-326-5503.
Sept. 9
Ronald Kuwata, 142-yard fifth hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, 8-iron
Sept. 12
Jackson Osborne Jr., 59-yard 17th hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, sand wedge
Sept. 16
Jackie Ghelfi, 127-yard 12th hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, 7-iron
Sept. 20
Jim Rennenger, 148-yard fourth hole at Serrano, 5-iron
Sept. 21
Andy Timothy, 190-yard 12th hole at Sierra View, 4-wood
Sept. 24
Chauncey Mitchell, 163-yard eighth hole at Empire Ranch, 7-iron
Kristine Harris, 92-yard 14th hole at Turkey Creek, 5-hybrid
David Rosner, 168-yard eighth hole at Turkey Creek, 5-iron
Tom Harris, 165-yard 16th hole at Lincoln Hills (Orchard), 5-wood
Derek Johnson, 119-yard 11th hole at Lincoln Hills (Orchard), 9-iron
Sept. 25
Richard Mootry, 216-yard fifth hole at Cordova, 4-iron
Matt Sumner, 172-yard fourth hole at Cordova, 7-iron
Sept. 26
Max Fernandez, 134-yard 17th hole at Ancil Hoffman, 9-iron
Richard Boesch, 148-yard 12th hole at WildHawk, 6-iron
