Tiger Woods draws large crowd at Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am

Tiger Woods, left, signs autographs after finishing his round during the Pro-Am event at the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines’ north course Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
Tiger Woods tees off on the 16th hole of the north course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
K.C. Alfred
San Diego Union-Tribune
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the sixth hole of Torrey Pines’ north course during the Pro-Am event of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
Tiger Woods watches his second shot on the fifth hole of Torrey Pines’ north course during the Pro-Am event of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
Tiger Woods waits after hitting his tee shot on the sixth hole of Torrey Pines’ north course during the Pro-Am event of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
Tiger Woods, center, signs autographs after finishing his round at Torrey Pines’ north course during the Pro-Am event at the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
Tiger Woods holds his TaylorMade driver as he watches his tee shot on the fifth hole of Torrey Pines’ north course during the Pro-Am event of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego. Woods added another equipment endorsement deal by signing with TaylorMade on Wednesday to play with everything except the ball and putter. Woods shopped around when Nike decided last year to get out of the hard equipment business.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
Tiger Woods talks with a course official during the Pro-Am event of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Torrey Pines’ north course in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
Tiger Woods signs autographs after playing in the Pro-Am at Torrey Pines Golf Course ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
K.C. Alfred
San Diego Union-Tribune
Tiger Woods tees off on the 8th hole of the north course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
K.C. Alfred
San Diego Union-Tribune
Tiger Woods tees off on the 9th hole of the north course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
K.C. Alfred
San Diego Union-Tribune
Tiger Woods, left, signs autographs after finishing his round at Torrey Pines’ north course during the Pro-Am event at the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
Tiger Woods tees off on the 14th hole of the north course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the Farmers Insurance Open Pro-Am on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
K.C. Alfred
San Diego Union-Tribune
Tiger Woods, center, walks on the 18th fairway of Torrey Pines’ north course during the Pro-Am event at the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press
Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd on the third hole of Torrey Pines’ north course during the Pro-Am event of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in San Diego.
Gregory Bull
The Associated Press