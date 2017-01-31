Golf

January 31, 2017 4:58 PM

Sacramento-area holes in one

Dec. 31

Ron Hoff, 115-yard fifth hole at Bradshaw, pitching wedge

Jan. 4

Joe Cea, 101-yard 16th hole at Morgan Creek, 9-iron

Jan. 13

Lee Beckman, 100-yard fifth hole at Diamond Oaks, 9-iron

Jan. 15

Gary Henderson, 128-yard fifth hole at Valley Hi, 9-iron

Jan. 16

Larry Stone, 110-yard ninth hole at Bradshaw, 7-iron

Dan Rosenblatt, 138-yard fourth hole at Cherry Island, 5-hybrid

Jim Dickinson, 135-yard eighth hole at River Oaks, 6-iron

Steve Ryan, 118-yard third hole at Cameron Park, pitching wedge

Jan. 23

Gregg Swearingen, 105-yard sixth hole at Timber Creek, pitching wedge

Jan. 24

Ken Miller, 140-yard fifth hole at Davis, 7-iron

Jan. 25

Tom Parker, 152-yard fourth hole at Teal Bend, 5-hybrid

Jan. 26

Roger Berriman, 130-yard ninth hole at Wild Wings, 5-iron

Jan. 27

Brent Petefish, 164-yard 13th hole at Catta Verdera, 7-iron

Jerry Goodman, 105-yard sixth hole at Timber Creek, 9-iron

Jan. 29

Dan Gustafson, 139-yard 11th hole at River Oaks, 5-hybrid

Golf

