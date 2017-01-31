Sacramento-area holes in one

Holes in one must be faxed on golf course stationery to The Bee at 916-326-5526.
Dec. 31
Ron Hoff, 115-yard fifth hole at Bradshaw, pitching wedge
Jan. 4
Joe Cea, 101-yard 16th hole at Morgan Creek, 9-iron
Jan. 13
Lee Beckman, 100-yard fifth hole at Diamond Oaks, 9-iron
Jan. 15
Gary Henderson, 128-yard fifth hole at Valley Hi, 9-iron
Jan. 16
Larry Stone, 110-yard ninth hole at Bradshaw, 7-iron
Dan Rosenblatt, 138-yard fourth hole at Cherry Island, 5-hybrid
Jim Dickinson, 135-yard eighth hole at River Oaks, 6-iron
Steve Ryan, 118-yard third hole at Cameron Park, pitching wedge
Jan. 23
Gregg Swearingen, 105-yard sixth hole at Timber Creek, pitching wedge
Jan. 24
Ken Miller, 140-yard fifth hole at Davis, 7-iron
Jan. 25
Tom Parker, 152-yard fourth hole at Teal Bend, 5-hybrid
Jan. 26
Roger Berriman, 130-yard ninth hole at Wild Wings, 5-iron
Jan. 27
Brent Petefish, 164-yard 13th hole at Catta Verdera, 7-iron
Jerry Goodman, 105-yard sixth hole at Timber Creek, 9-iron
Jan. 29
Dan Gustafson, 139-yard 11th hole at River Oaks, 5-hybrid
