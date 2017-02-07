Sacramento-area holes in one

Note: Holes in one must be faxed on golf course stationery to The Bee at 916-326-5503.
Jan. 27
Nicole Moore, 113-yard 16th hole at Empire Ranch, 8-iron
Jan. 31
Mel Planchon, 97-yard sixth hole at Bradshaw, 9-iron
Frank Williams, 127-yard fifth hole at Diamond Oaks, 8-iron
Feb. 1
George Matranga, 106-yard 13th hole at Cherry Island, 7-iron
Bob Budge, 165-yard eighth hole at Sierra View, 5-iron
Dominic Baldacchino, 160-yard eighth hole at Empire Ranch, 8-iron
Feb. 2
Russ Leverenz, 127-yard second hole at Wild Wings, 8-iron
Feb. 4
Gary Reed, 150-yard seventh hole at Lincoln Hills (Hills), 5-hybrid
Feb. 5
Bob Sarandria, 108-yard 13th hole at Antelope Greens, pitching wedge
