Golf

February 7, 2017 5:45 PM

Sacramento-area holes in one

Note: Holes in one must be faxed on golf course stationery to The Bee at 916-326-5503.

Jan. 27

Nicole Moore, 113-yard 16th hole at Empire Ranch, 8-iron

Jan. 31

Mel Planchon, 97-yard sixth hole at Bradshaw, 9-iron

Frank Williams, 127-yard fifth hole at Diamond Oaks, 8-iron

Feb. 1

George Matranga, 106-yard 13th hole at Cherry Island, 7-iron

Bob Budge, 165-yard eighth hole at Sierra View, 5-iron

Dominic Baldacchino, 160-yard eighth hole at Empire Ranch, 8-iron

Feb. 2

Russ Leverenz, 127-yard second hole at Wild Wings, 8-iron

Feb. 4

Gary Reed, 150-yard seventh hole at Lincoln Hills (Hills), 5-hybrid

Feb. 5

Bob Sarandria, 108-yard 13th hole at Antelope Greens, pitching wedge

Related content

Golf

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Arnold Palmer: One of the most celebrated and charismatic athletes on 20th century

View more video

Sports Videos