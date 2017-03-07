Sacramento-area golf course spring aerification schedule

Spring aerification schedule
Eighteen-hole courses only. Dates subject to change, especially during inclement weather. Call courses to confirm. Tine sizes/invasiveness to greens vary. Most courses offer related discounts.
Course
Dates
Ancil Hoffman
None
Antelope Greens
March 20-21
Apple Mountain
April 3-4
Auburn Valley
None
Bartley Cavanaugh
None
Bing Maloney
April 17-18
Castle Oaks
None
Catta Verdera
March 28-29
Cherry Island
None
Cordova
Undecided
Darkhorse
None
Davis
None
Diamond Oaks
April 3-4
Dry Creek
None
Empire Ranch
March 27-28
Haggin Oaks (Arcade Creek)
None
Haggin Oaks (MacKenzie)
None
La Contenta
March 20-21
Lincoln Hills (Hills)
March 7
Lincoln Hills (Orchard)
March 13-14
Lockeford Springs
Undecided
Mather
None
Morgan Creek
None
Plumas Lakes
March 28
The Ridge
March 28
River Oaks
None
Teal Bend
March 21-22
Timber Creek
March 20-22
Turkey Creek
March 28-29
Whitney Oaks
March 20-21
WildHawk
None
Wildhorse
None
Woodcreek
March 27-28
Yocha Dehe
May 30-31
Comments