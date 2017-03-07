Golf

March 7, 2017 6:47 PM

Sacramento-area golf course spring aerification schedule

By Steve Pajak

spajak@sacbee.com

Spring aerification schedule

Eighteen-hole courses only. Dates subject to change, especially during inclement weather. Call courses to confirm. Tine sizes/invasiveness to greens vary. Most courses offer related discounts.

Course

Dates

Ancil Hoffman

None

Antelope Greens

March 20-21

Apple Mountain

April 3-4

Auburn Valley

None

Bartley Cavanaugh

None

Bing Maloney

April 17-18

Castle Oaks

None

Catta Verdera

March 28-29

Cherry Island

None

Cordova

Undecided

Darkhorse

None

Davis

None

Diamond Oaks

April 3-4

Dry Creek

None

Empire Ranch

March 27-28

Haggin Oaks (Arcade Creek)

None

Haggin Oaks (MacKenzie)

None

La Contenta

March 20-21

Lincoln Hills (Hills)

March 7

Lincoln Hills (Orchard)

March 13-14

Lockeford Springs

Undecided

Mather

None

Morgan Creek

None

Plumas Lakes

March 28

The Ridge

March 28

River Oaks

None

Teal Bend

March 21-22

Timber Creek

March 20-22

Turkey Creek

March 28-29

Whitney Oaks

March 20-21

WildHawk

None

Wildhorse

None

Woodcreek

March 27-28

Yocha Dehe

May 30-31

Golf

