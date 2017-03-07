Sacramento-area holes in one

Holes in one must be faxed on golf course stationery to The Bee at 916-326-5503.
Feb. 14
Tony Matu, 85-yard 17th hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, sand wedge
Feb. 22
Dave Wright, 155-yard fourth hole at Catta Verdera, 5-hybrid
Feb. 26
Ramon Fonseca, 261-yard 11th hole at Antelope Greens, 3-wood
Haley Wong, 112-yard ninth hole at Haggin Oaks (Arcade Creek), 8-iron
Jayson Valdes, 153-yard seventh hole at Morgan Creek, 5-iron
Feb. 27
Neal Bos, 150-yard 16th hole at Morgan Creek, 8-iron
Feb. 28
Don Pederson, 151-yard ninth hole at Ancil Hoffman, 7-iron
March 2
Jan Sward, 113-yard fourth hole at Cherry Island, 5-iron
Robert Noble, 167-yard seventh hole at Morgan Creek, 6-iron
Norm Davis, 125-yard 16th hole at Teal Bend, 8-iron
Greg Hovious, 146-yard 17th hole at Ancil Hoffman, 8-iron
Roland Fong, 160-yard 16th hole at Cherry Island, 5-hybrid
March 3
David Hanson, 101-yard fifth hole at Antelope Greens, pitching wedge
Steve Hubbard, 151-yard 14th hole at Valley Hi, 7-iron
Chris Maudru, 171-yard 17th hole at Sierra View, 5-iron
March 4
Phil Bonotto, 168-yard 17th hole at Sierra View, 4-rescue
Charlie Bunker, 145-yard 13th hole at Catta Verdera, 8-iron
March 5
Braden Cales, 93-yard fourth hole at Timber Creek, pitching wedge
Comments