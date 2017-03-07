Golf

March 7, 2017 8:12 PM

Sacramento-area holes in one

Feb. 14

Tony Matu, 85-yard 17th hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, sand wedge

Feb. 22

Dave Wright, 155-yard fourth hole at Catta Verdera, 5-hybrid

Feb. 26

Ramon Fonseca, 261-yard 11th hole at Antelope Greens, 3-wood

Haley Wong, 112-yard ninth hole at Haggin Oaks (Arcade Creek), 8-iron

Jayson Valdes, 153-yard seventh hole at Morgan Creek, 5-iron

Feb. 27

Neal Bos, 150-yard 16th hole at Morgan Creek, 8-iron

Feb. 28

Don Pederson, 151-yard ninth hole at Ancil Hoffman, 7-iron

March 2

Jan Sward, 113-yard fourth hole at Cherry Island, 5-iron

Robert Noble, 167-yard seventh hole at Morgan Creek, 6-iron

Norm Davis, 125-yard 16th hole at Teal Bend, 8-iron

Greg Hovious, 146-yard 17th hole at Ancil Hoffman, 8-iron

Roland Fong, 160-yard 16th hole at Cherry Island, 5-hybrid

March 3

David Hanson, 101-yard fifth hole at Antelope Greens, pitching wedge

Steve Hubbard, 151-yard 14th hole at Valley Hi, 7-iron

Chris Maudru, 171-yard 17th hole at Sierra View, 5-iron

March 4

Phil Bonotto, 168-yard 17th hole at Sierra View, 4-rescue

Charlie Bunker, 145-yard 13th hole at Catta Verdera, 8-iron

March 5

Braden Cales, 93-yard fourth hole at Timber Creek, pitching wedge

