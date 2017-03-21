Golf

March 21, 2017 5:05 PM

Sacramento-area holes in one

March 10

Tom Baker, 160-yard 17th hole at North Ridge, 9-wood

March 11

Archie Thompson, 142-yard fifth hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, pitching wedge

March 13

Rick Lyman, 103-yard sixth hole at Indian Creek, pitching wedge

March 14

Frank Moore, 106-yard 12th hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, 9-iron

Dave Myers, 155-yard fourth hole at Catta Verdera, 11-wood

March 16

Dee Arts, 108-yard 16th hole at Lincoln Hills (Hills), 5-hybrid

Juan Navarro, 82-yard fourth hole at Antelope Greens, pitching wedge

March 18

Robert Archie, 162-yard 14th hole at Haggin Oaks (Arcade Creek), 3-hybrid

Gary Agosto, 130-yard sixth hole at Haggin Oaks (MacKenzie), 8-iron

March 19

John Schneider, 156-yard 16th hole at Bing Maloney, 7-iron

