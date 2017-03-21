Sacramento-area holes in one

Holes in one must be faxed on golf course stationery to The Bee at 916-326-5503.
March 10
Tom Baker, 160-yard 17th hole at North Ridge, 9-wood
March 11
Archie Thompson, 142-yard fifth hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, pitching wedge
March 13
Rick Lyman, 103-yard sixth hole at Indian Creek, pitching wedge
March 14
Frank Moore, 106-yard 12th hole at Bartley Cavanaugh, 9-iron
Dave Myers, 155-yard fourth hole at Catta Verdera, 11-wood
March 16
Dee Arts, 108-yard 16th hole at Lincoln Hills (Hills), 5-hybrid
Juan Navarro, 82-yard fourth hole at Antelope Greens, pitching wedge
March 18
Robert Archie, 162-yard 14th hole at Haggin Oaks (Arcade Creek), 3-hybrid
Gary Agosto, 130-yard sixth hole at Haggin Oaks (MacKenzie), 8-iron
March 19
John Schneider, 156-yard 16th hole at Bing Maloney, 7-iron
