April 4, 2017 4:13 PM

Sacramento-area holes in one

By Steve Pajak

March 25

Rolando Tilos, 174-yard 16th hole at Lincoln Hills (Orchard), driver

Cathy Schimansky, 107-yard 16th hole at Timber Creek, 5-hybrid

March 26

John Davis, 131-yard 14th hole at River Oaks, pitching wedge

Nick Vigil, 125-yard 17th hole at Ancil Hoffman, pitching wedge

March 28

Claire Camp, 114-yard eighth hole at Indian Creek, hybrid

Peter Koistinen, 154-yard seventh hole at Morgan Creek, 8-iron

J.A. Smith, 162-yard ninth hole at Teal Bend, 4-iron

April 2

Joe Bobich, 150-yard 11th hole at North Ridge, 7-iron

Evelyn Inouye, 129-yard 12th hole at Whitney Oaks, driver

David Nolen, 221-yard third hole at Indian Creek, 5-iron

Vern Whitaker, 101-yard fifth hole at Antelope Greens, gap wedge

Golf

