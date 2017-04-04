Sacramento-area holes in one

Holes in one must be faxed on golf course stationery to The Bee at 916-326-5503.
March 25
Rolando Tilos, 174-yard 16th hole at Lincoln Hills (Orchard), driver
Cathy Schimansky, 107-yard 16th hole at Timber Creek, 5-hybrid
March 26
John Davis, 131-yard 14th hole at River Oaks, pitching wedge
Nick Vigil, 125-yard 17th hole at Ancil Hoffman, pitching wedge
March 28
Claire Camp, 114-yard eighth hole at Indian Creek, hybrid
Peter Koistinen, 154-yard seventh hole at Morgan Creek, 8-iron
J.A. Smith, 162-yard ninth hole at Teal Bend, 4-iron
April 2
Joe Bobich, 150-yard 11th hole at North Ridge, 7-iron
Evelyn Inouye, 129-yard 12th hole at Whitney Oaks, driver
David Nolen, 221-yard third hole at Indian Creek, 5-iron
Vern Whitaker, 101-yard fifth hole at Antelope Greens, gap wedge
