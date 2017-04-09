Scenes from the Masters

Sergio Garcia reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green to win the Masters golf tournament after a playoff Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Matt Slocum
AP
Justin Rose reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Rose lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff.
Chris Carlson
AP
Sergio Garcia, right, is congratulated by Justin Rose on the 18th hole after a playoff at the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Garcia won to secure his first victory in a major.
Matt Slocum
AP
Danny Willett, last year’s Masters champion, puts the green jacket on Sergio Garcia after Garcia won the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
David J. Phillip
AP
Matt Kuchar reacts after his hole in one on the 16th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Matt Slocum
AP
Jon Rahm reacts after a shot on the 13th hole after hitting in for eagle during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Sergio Garcia hugs his fiancee, Angela Atkins, on the 18th hole after a playoff at the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Justin Rose hits from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Charl Schwartzel reacts after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
David J. Phillip
AP
Rory McIlroy discusses his shot with caddie Jean-Paul Fitzgerald from the rough on the first fairway during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Brant Sanderlin
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Rory McIlroy tips his hat on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Chris Carlson
AP
Brandt Snedeker celebrates after chipping in on the 18th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Chris Carlson
AP
Sergio Garcia plays his second shot from the woods on the 11th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Curtis Compton
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Will McGirt celebrates with caddie Brandon Antus after a shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Charlie Riedel
AP
Rickie Fowler reaches out to grab his ball prior to putting on the second green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte (N.C.) Observer
Rickie Fowler reacts after missing a putt on the 10th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
David J. Phillip
AP
Ryan Moore hits from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Matt Slocum
AP
Phil Mickelson reacts after saving par on the first hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday in Augusta, Ga.
Chris Carlson
AP
Ernie Els shakes hands with Masters “marker” Jeff Knox following his round on the 18th green Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Els finished 20 over par for the tournament, which was last among players who made the cut.
Curtis Compton
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jon Rahm, left, shakes hands with the fan he hit with his ball along the second green during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Jeff Siner
Charlotte (N.C.) Observer
Fred Couples talks with caddie Mark Chaney on the eighth hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Brant Sanderlin
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Charley Hoffman catches his ball on the seventh hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Brant Sanderlin
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jordan Spieth takes a drop before his third shot to the 12th green after hitting his tee shot in the water during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Curtis Compton
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Paul Casey, rear, and caddie John McLaren check conditions from the first tee during the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
Curtis Compton
Atlanta Journal-Constitution