It’s been a journey for golfer in the hijab

At an age when fitting in is typically the top priority, Noor Ahmed determined honoring her faith was more important. "No one seemed to notice," she said. "No one seemed to care. I was just the same kid. I was just Noor. It was the best response." Video by Gavin McIntyre, Randy Pench; Produced by Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee

At an age when fitting in is typically the top priority, Noor Ahmed determined honoring her faith was more important. "No one seemed to notice," she said. "No one seemed to care. I was just the same kid. I was just Noor. It was the best response." Video by Gavin McIntyre, Randy Pench; Produced by Sue Morrow The Sacramento Bee