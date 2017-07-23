Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017.
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Sunday July 23, 2017. Peter Morrison AP
Golf

July 23, 2017 10:38 AM

Jordan Spieth’s wild 13th hole at the British Open has Twitter going crazy

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

After bogeying three of the first four holes at the British Open, it looked like Jordan Spieth was headed for disaster on the 13th hole.

His drive went so far to the right that it nearly went on the adjacent driving range. Spieth took an unplayable penalty and spent 20 minutes looking for somewhere to drop his ball.

He eventually bogeyed the hole after hitting an excellent recovery shot. Since the near-meltdown, Spieth has recovered in a massive way: He’s had three birdies and an eagle on the next four holes, reclaiming the lead from Matt Kuchar.

Spieth parred the 18th hole to claim The Open championship. He became the second player to win three different majors before turning 24, according to Bleacher Report. The other player to do so was golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

Golf fans went crazy on Twitter after Spieth’s performance on the 13th:

