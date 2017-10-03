Sacramento’s Cameron Champ joins John Daly and a long-driving champ at Safeway Open

Sacramento amateur Cameron Champ will play in this week’s PGA Tour season-opening Safeway Open at Silverado in Napa.
The Texas A&M senior is one of four sponsor’s exemptions along with John Daly, Beau Hossler and Jamie Sadlowski. The long-hitting Champ will be paired with Daly and Sadlowski, a former long-drive champion, in the first round.
It will be the second pro event for Champ, who turned heads in June when he tied for 32nd at the U.S. Open.
Champ, between No. 2 and No. 11 in the world in the three recognized amateur golf rankings, has not played in the first three tournaments this season for Texas A&M. The top-ranked Aggies won all three, including the Marquette Intercollegiate that concluded Tuesday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, the site of this year’s Open.
▪ In her past four Cactus Tour starts, Roseville’s Paige Lee has two wins with a second- and third-place finish.
▪ The Sacramento County Men’s Regional 4-Ball starts Oct. 21 at Mather. Sign up at sacgolfcouncil.org.
▪ Auburn Valley is reportedly in the process of being purchased by a local buyer whose intention is to improve the amenities and keep it as a golf course.
▪ River Oaks in Nicolaus has set Oct. 11 as its new reopening date. The fee for October and November will be $35 with a cart every day.
