Sacramento-area golfers have story to tell

Bob Fleming, left, Dan Condie and Marc Arcuri consecutively scored a hole in one on the 15th hole at Antelope Greens on April 13, 2005. In the background is Dave Schumacher, who witnessed the feat, estimated at 27 trillion to 1.
Andy Alfaro
Sacramento Bee file
Marc Arcuri
Dan Condie
Bob Fleming
Dillon Dougherty
Martin Fine in 2009 stands on the spot where a tree has been removed along the 18th fairway at Valley Hi Country Club. A shot Fine hit from behind that tree ricocheted and caused him to lose his eye.
Lezlie Sterling
Sacramento Bee file
Sarah (Huarte) Glynn
Larry Seelig
Aaron Heinz
Tim Goodell
Isaac Sanchez
Marty Boyer
Randy Pench
rpench@sacbee.com
Marty Boyer watches a ball head toward the hole while she practices putting at Wildhorse Golf Course in Davis on April 9, 2013. Boyer is a passionate golfer who loves to travel to play courses, both nationwide and internationally. Problem is, she often struggles to find other women to travel with.
Randy Pench
Sacramento Bee file
Tom Johnson
Chris Latino is the golf coach at Hiram Johnson High School in Sacramento.
Hiram Johnson golf coach Chris Latino instructs a student during the first practice of the season at the Sacramento high school on Feb. 9, 2016.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com