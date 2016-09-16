Mira Loma 49, San Juan 8

Mira Loma Matadors Isaiah Mull (21) runs for a touchdown making the score 14-0 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Special to The Bee
Brian Baer
Mira Loma Matadors Tyrece Tramble (5) runs with the ball during the second quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Mira Loma Matadors head coach Tooby Thurman greets San Juan Spartans head coach Greg Roeszler after the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans head coach Greg Roeszler hugs his players after the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Mira Loma Matadors Dorin Matveev (81) catches the ball for a touchdown making the score 49-8 after the point after attempt was good during the third quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Tui Vaivai (7) looks on to the game during the fourth quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Tui Vaivai (7) passes the ball during the second quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans head coach Greg Roeszler talks to his player Tongo Lomano (12) during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Mira Loma Matadors head coach Tooby Thurman looks on during the second quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Mira Loma Matadors Dorin Matveen (81) catches the ball for a touchdown making the score 7-0 during the first quarter after the point after attempt was good as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Both teams kneel in prayer after the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Tui Vaivai (7) runs with the ball during the second quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
A touchdown during the second quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept.t. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Tongo Lomano (12) misses a pass intended for him during the fourth quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Tongo Lomano (12) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans head coach Greg Roeszler yells during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans DeJonte Hall (18) catches the ball during the second quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Tui Vaivai (7) runs with the ball during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Mira Loma Matadors Dillon Hughes (2) passes the ball during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Mira Loma Matadors head coach Tooby Thurman talks to his team during a time out during the second quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Mira Loma Matadors Dorin Matveev (81) catches the ball on the side line in front of the San Juan Spartans bench during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The San Juan Spartans cheerleaders perform during the JV game as they host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Damien Nuss-Guillot (24) looks for the play during his first ever high school football game during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The Mira Loma Matadors walk to warm up before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Mira Loma Matadors head coach Tooby Thurman and San Juan Spartans head coach Greg Roeszler greet each other before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans head coach Greg Roeszler talks to his team of 16 players before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Larynz Stallworth (9) runs with the ball during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The San Juan Spartans come out of the locker room before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The Mira Loma Matadors get ready in the locker room before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
\s8\runs for a touchdown making the score 21-0 after the point after attempt was good during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The San Juan Spartans come out of the locker room before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans head coach Greg Roeszler sits with his varsity team in stands as they watch and cheer for the JV game as they host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Tui Vaivai (7) sits in the stands during the JV game before they played the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The Mira Loma Matadors get fired up before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The San Juan Spartans honor American during the National Anthem before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The Mira Loma Matadors warm up before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The Mira Loma Matadors warm up before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The San Juan Spartans cheerleaders perform during the JV game as they host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The small San Juan Spartans JV team wears different colored helmets as they host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016. The Varsity coaches also coach the JV team in this small program.
The San Juan Spartans come out of the locker room before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans Damien Nuss-Guillot (24) lies injured on the sidelines during the third quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
Mira Loma Matadors Timothy Jetson (1) gets ready in the locker room before the game as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
San Juan Spartans head coach Greg Roeszler looks on during the first quarter as the San Juan Spartans host the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
The view form the press box as the San Juan Spartans JV team hosts the Mira Loma Matadors, Friday Sept. 16, 2016.
