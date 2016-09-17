Prep football roundup: No. 13 Sacramento High stuns No. 1 Folsom

No. 13 Sacramento High went on a 32-0 run to stun top-ranked Folsom 32-27 Friday night at Folsom High School, snapping the Bulldogs’ state-best 44-game regular-season winning streak.
The loss also ended the Bulldogs’ 52-game winning streak over Sac-Joaquin Section teams.
Folsom (3-1) jumped to a 14-0 lead, but the Dragons used a series of big plays to go up 32-14 in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs scored two late touchdowns.
EJ Haag-Larry returned an interception 90 yards for a score, Anthony Bradley had an interception return for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass, and Tariq Hollandsworth rushed for a 55-yard score for coach Justin Reber’s Dragons. DaVon Owens also had a 12-yard touchdown run for Sac High (2-1).
Folsom was ranked No. 2 in Northern California by Maxpreps.com.
No. 2 Del Oro 64, Capital Christian 13 in Rosemont –Mason Hurst returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and a punt 48 yards for a touchdown, and caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Stone Smartt to lead the Golden Eagles (4-0) over the Cougars (2-2). Del Oro’s Matthew Kruger returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown, and Smartt threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Marco Esquivel. Jacob Norville threw two touchdown passes to Julian Leslie, including one of 55 yards, for Capital Christian. Del Oro is ranked No. 3 in Northern California by Maxpreps.com.
No. 3 Elk Grove 56, Alvarez-Salinas 0 in Salinas – Jayden Machado threw touchdown passes of 44 yards to Damario McLean, 17 yards to Jake Bellecci and 8 yards to Gavin Reinwald for the Thundering Herd (4-0) against the Eagles (2-2). Elk Grove’s Zion Thomas rushed seven times for 111 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown. It was one of five rushing touchdowns for the Herd, which had 414 total yards.
No. 5 Rocklin 28, Clovis West 27 in Rocklin – Blayden Brown rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left and Charlie McBride made the PAT as the Thunder (3-1) rallied to beat the Golden Eagles (2-2). Sophomore quarterback Cade Wyant engineered Rocklin’s comeback from a 17-0 halftime deficit. Clovis West, ranked No. 6 in the Central Section by the Fresno Bee, is coached by former Christian Brothers coach George Petrissans.
No. 9 Franklin 38, Lathrop 32 in Lathrop – Nico Regino passed for 134 yards and three touchdowns, all to Brady Johnson, and Kaderro Tamandong rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yarder, as the Wildcats (3-0) held off the Spartans (1-2). Keonnee Linnell threw three touchdown passes, and Donald Garland returned an interception 18 yards for Lathrop,
No. 17 Vista del Lago 52, Cordova 35 in Rancho Cordova – Brent Schaeffer completed 25 of 32 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns, three to Brendan Hall, and rushed for a touchdown and Dominick Norris rushed for three touchdowns as the Eagles (2-2) defeated the Lancers (2-2). Hall had seven catches for 126 yards. Xavier Johnson threw four touchdown passes for Cordova.
St. Mary’s-Stockton 42, No. 19 Cosumnes Oaks 20 in Stockton – The Wolfpack (2-1) forced three turnovers, but St. Mary’s (4-0) jumped to a 35-0 third-quarter lead and remained unbeaten. St. Mary’s had a moment of silence for former Cosumnes Oaks baseball player Donovan Palma, who died in an auto accident.
Christian Brothers 52, McClatchy 10 at Hughes Stadium – Tyler Vander Waal threw four touchdown passes, including 57- and 33- yarders to Matt Marengo, and Jacob Tucker rushed for a 50-yard touchdown as the Falcons (1-2) topped the Lions (0-3).
Rio Americano 58, Pioneer 0 at Del Campo High School – Zach Lewin caught touchdown passes of 20 and 12 yards, returned a punt 68 yards for a score and rushed for a 10-yard touchdown, and Sam Adams threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a 52-yard score as the Raiders (2-2) beat the Patriots (2-2) in Fair Oaks.
Bradshaw Christian 41, Center 34 in South Sacramento – Alex Crouch returned a kickoff for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown and Marco Bromstead had two touchdown runs to lead the Pride (4-0) over the Cougars (3-1) in a battle of unbeatens. Brandon Lesly threw four touchdown passes, three to Zharon Houston, for Center.
Yuba City 34, Chico 27 in Yuba City – The Honkers (2-2) took a 24-6 lead late in the third quarter, then held on to beat the Panthers (1-3).
Colfax 42, Bella Vista 0 in Fair Oaks – Mason Ahrens ran for touchdowns of 12 and 11 yards, and Austin Weir threw a touchdown pass and rushed for another as the Falcons (3-1) jumped to a 42-0 halftime lead, then coasted against the Broncos (0-3).
Napa 35, Nevada Union 34 (2OT) in Grass Valley – The Miners elected to go for two in the second overtime, but the pass was broken up by the Indians (2-2). Napa tied the scored 21-21 on Austin Spinelli’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Alex Perez de Leon with 14.9 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. The Miners (2-2) led 21-7 entering the final quarter.
Oakmont 29, Casa Roble 3 in Orangevale – Jake Knapp threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Erik Holmsen and ran for a 5-yard touchdown, Ray Meza returned a fumble 49 yards for a score, and Kody Tagert returned an interception 9 yards for a score as the Vikings (3-0) topped the Rams (2-2).
Placer 49, Laguna Creek 0 at Cosumnes Oaks HS – Morgan Rein-Robinson and Mario Perez each rushed for three touchdowns as the Hillmen (1-3) topped the Cardinals (1-2) for their first win of the season. Mikey Ferreira had 227 total yards for the Hillmen.
Woodcreek 17, Vintage 7 in Napa – Tyler England rushed 35 yards for a touchdown, Max Page went 17 yards for a rushing touchdown, and Dylan Carlson had a 36-yard field goal to lead the Timberwolves (2-2) over the Crushers (2-2). A 50-yard field-goal attempt by Carlson hit the crossbar and bounced out.
Woodland 14, Enterprise-Redding 7 in Woodland – Oscar Sanchez carried 21 times for 165 yards as the Wolves (3-1) rallied for 14 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Hornets (1-3) on Thursday. Woodland’s Justin Borchard blocked a punt and CJ Ponce returned it for a touchdown, and Jonathan Tripp rushed for a touchdown and caught a two-point conversion. Christian Stice had two late interceptions for the Wolves.
Bill Paterson: 916-326-5506, @SacBee_BillP The Bee’s Joe Davidson contributed to this report.
