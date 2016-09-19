Sacramento prep products excel in college competition

The annual high school football game between Catholic high schools Jesuit and Christian Brothers, known as the Holy Bowl, has plenty on line beyond the important win or loss. The Sacramento Bee's Joe Davidson tells us that as part of the Sacramento region's prep football fabric and one its renown rivalry games, the Holy Bowl is an annual highlight for the thousands of people who attend and for countless others who have been part of the spectacle in the 45 editions that preceded this year's contest. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.