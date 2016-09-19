Sacramento prep products excel in college competition

The annual high school football game between Catholic high schools Jesuit and Christian Brothers, known as the Holy Bowl, has plenty on line beyond the important win or loss. The Sacramento Bee's Joe Davidson tells us that as part of the Sacramento region's prep football fabric and one its renown rivalry games, the Holy Bowl is an annual highlight for the thousands of people who attend and for countless others who have been part of the spectacle in the 45 editions that preceded this year's contest. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016.
48-year-old Felix Castillo, baseball coach and 1986 graduate of Woodland High School, died Monday evening playing softball during a recreational game off campus. Students and staff remembered him Tuesday by placing baseball bats and jerseys, along with his favorite snacks, in his parking spot on campus. Photo of Felix Castillo courtesy Roger Long.
The Sacramento region has seen its share of good high school football teams through the years, but perhaps none has enjoyed a better ride than the Folsom Bulldogs. The area's perennial top-ranked team has not lost to a Sac-Joaquin Section program in 50 games while winning four consecutive section titles. But streaks are made to be broken, and the Bulldogs face one of their biggest tests on Friday night against No. 5 Jesuit.
Following a season that saw one of the great turn-arounds in Sacramento-area prep football history, the Del Oro Golden Eagles enter the 2016 season with designs on more championships. Coach Casey Taylor said he plans to take advantage of veteran team leaders to continue the program's success.
Grant High School will honor its longtime football coach, Mike Alberghini, before the Pacers' season-opening game against Rocklin on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, renaming its football stadium after Alberghini, the Sacramento area's winningest active coach. Sacramento Bee staff writer Joe Davidson reflects upon the impact "Coach Al" has had on Grant's football program, the school in general and the Del Paso Heights community.
Football always comes down to blocking and tackling, and the Sacramento area features a number of high school football players who are standouts. Here are the best of the best, the most skilled players to look for in 2016. Some have playoff experience, while others are from schools looking to reach the postseason after long droughts. Here are Sacramento Bee staff writer Joe Davidson's top 12 seniors to watch this season. Get the full list of 25 at sacbee.com/joe-davidson.
Sacramento Bee All-Metro softball Players of the Year Jordan and Maci Fines of Sheldon High School joined baseball Player of the Year Dylan Carlson of Elk Grove for a photo shoot in Elk Grove on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. The Fines sisters led the Huskies to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I softball championship this season, while Carlson helped the Thundering Herd come out of the loser's bracket in the section's DI playoffs to win the program's third championship in four seasons. On Thursday, June 9, 2016, Carlson was a first-round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Coach Brad Gunter Jr. is a big man with big spirit and a big beard. Gunter talks about the joy of winning his seventh Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII baseball championship with Valley Christian Academy in Roseville, and what it means to be a small school with big-time championship goals.