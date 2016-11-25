D-II: Del Oro Golden Eagles 50, Antelope Titans 10

Del Oro Golden Eagles Camrion Davis (23), runs for a touchdown to lead 19-3 after the two point conversion during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles head coach Casey Taylor, greets his quarterback, Stone Smartt (4), after his touchdown run.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Stone Smartt (4), runs for a touchdown to lead 50-10 after the point after attempt was good during the fourth quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Mason Hurst (2), runs with the ball during the fourth quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Dalton Gee (5), runs with the ball during the fourth quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Hunter Halverson (54), holds back teammate Israel Luna (42), after his helmet was pulled off by the Antelope High School Titans defense during the fourth quarter in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II football playoff game, Friday Nov 25, 2016. The Antelope High School Titans were called for face mask on the play. photo by Brian Baer
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Camrion Davis (23), runs with the ball during the fourth quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Dalton Gee (5), is chased by Antelope High School Titans Logan Paulson (11), as he runs with the ball during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Stone Smartt (4), passes the ball during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Zach Rubey (16), runs with the ball during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Elijah Dotson (23), runs for a touchdown to trail 36-10 after the point after attempt was good during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Garrett Chapman (4), is gang tackled by the defense during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Nick Spagnola (18), passes the ball during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Justin Pagluica (19), greets tone Smartt (4), after his touchdown run to lead 36-3 after the point after attempt was good during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Garrett Chapman (4), congratulates the touchdown run of Del Oro Golden Eagles Stone Smartt (4), during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Stone Smartt (4), runs for a touchdown to lead 36-3 after the point after attempt was good during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Stone Smartt (4), runs for a touchdown to lead 36-3 after the point after attempt was good during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Dalton Gee (5), runs with the ball during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Camrion Davis (23), runs with the ball during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Israel Luna (42), celebrates his sack during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Israel Luna (42), sacks Antelope High School Titans Nick Spagnola (18), during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Justin Pagluica (19), runs with the ball as he pushes defender Antelope High School Titans Garrett Chapman (4), away during the third quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Brandon Sanders (1), catches the ball during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Camrion Davis (23), defends pass intended for Antelope High School Titans Garrett Chapman (4), during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Khalil Curtis (84), is tackled after his catch during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Khalil Curtis (84), catches the ball during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Nick Spagnola (18), is asked by Del Oro Golden Eagles Hunter Halverson (54), during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Brandon Sanders (1), catches the ball during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Brandon Sanders (1), catches the ball in front of Del Oro Golden Eagles Dawson Hurst (47), during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Dalton Gee (5), just misses the pass during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Stone Smartt (4), runs with the ball during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles head coach Casey Taylor, looks on the field during the game during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Mason Hurst (2), runs with the ball after his catch during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Isaiah Gomez (36), kicks a field goal for their only points of the firs half during the second quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Logan Paulson (11), hits Del Oro Golden Eagles Camrion Davis (23), out of bunds during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Camrion Davis (23), runs with the ball during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Dalton Gee (5), intercepts the ball intended for Antelope High School Titans Khalil Curtis (84), during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Stone Smartt (4), runs with the ball during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Nick Spagnola (18), ptb\during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Dalton Gee (5), intercepts the ball intended for Antelope High School Titans Khalil Curtis (84), during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Stone Smartt (4), passes the ball during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Dawson Hurst (47), catches the ball and runs during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Dalton Gee (5), runs with the ball as he is hit by Antelope High School Titans Viliami Botts (15), during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Stone Smartt (4), passes the ball during the first quarter as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Antelope High School Titans come onto the field before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Antelope High School Titans come on the to the field before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Antelope High School Titans come on the to the field before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Del Oro Golden Eagles walk to the to the field before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Del Oro Golden Eagles walk to the to the field before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Del Oro Golden Eagles walk to the to the field before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Del Oro Golden Eagles get ready inside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans head coach Matt Ray, talks to his team in the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles head coach Casey Taylor, talks to his team inside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Del Oro Golden Eagles walk to the to the field before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Members of the Del Oro Golden Eagles wait outside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
An Antelope High School Titan gets ready inside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles head coach Casey Taylor, talks to his team inside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
An Antelope High School Titan gets ready inside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Antelope High School Titans Andres Mendoza (14), gets ready inside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Members of the Del Oro Golden Eagles wait outside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Rory Connolly (77), gets ready inside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Del Oro Golden Eagles Matthew Kruger (18), gets ready inside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
A Del Oro Golden Eagle walks into the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
The Antelope High School Titans get ready inside the locker room before the game as Del Oro hosts Antelope in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoff game, Friday, November 25, 2016.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee