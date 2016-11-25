D-I: Folsom Bulldogs 41, Elk Grove Thundering Herd 3

Bulldogs Brandon Rupchock (23)takes handoff and runs two yards for a touchdown to put Folsom ahead 35-3 during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Thundering Herd punt returner Jonas Mcmillan (3) is hit early by Bulldogs Eric Davis (21) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Folsom’s Brandon Rupchock scores to give the Bulldogs the early lead in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Bulldogs Eric Davis (21) scores a touchdown during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Bulldogs Eric Davis (21) reaches for a pass that fell incomplete during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. Defensive pass interference was called on the play which gave the Bulldogs a first down.
Bulldogs Drake Stallworth (2) catches a pass at the two yard line to set up a touchdown as Thundering Herd Damario Mclean (8) defends during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Bulldogs Cruz Lara (30) breaks up a pass atttempt by Thundering Herd quarterback Jayden Machado (16) behind the line during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Bulldogs Eric Davis (21) turns upfield after catching a short pass during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Bulldogs head coach Kris Richardson during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Bulldogs Justin White (3) catches a pass during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Bulldogs Eric Davis (21) slips the grasp of defender Thundering Herd Jake Jordan (18) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Bulldogs Eric Davis (21) carries the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Bulldogs Brandon Rupchock (23) scrambles for a first down during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Bulldogs Joe Curry (1) throws the ball to Bulldogs Eric Davis (21) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Thundering Herd quarterback Jayden Machado (16) is sacked by Bulldogs Drew Holt (59) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Thundering Herd Jake Jordan (18) catches a pass during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Bulldogs Troy Calderara (13) nearly has a PAT blocked during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Bulldogs quarterback Joe Curry (1) scrambles during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Thundering receiver Herd Gavin Reinwald (5) and Bulldogs Maurice Gaines (25) battle for a pass which fell incomplete during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
Thundering Herd Jayden Machado (16) gets after being sacked during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016.
during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. The Folsom Bulldogs won the game 41-3.
Bulldogs Drake Stallworth (2) catches a pass for a first down which set up the Bulldogs final score of the first half to put them ahead of the Thundering Herd 21-3 during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. Folsom won 41-3.
Bulldogs Joe Curry (1) throws a pass over defender Thundering Herd Dylan Eldred (7) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. Folsom won 41-3.
Thundering Herd quarterback Jayden Machado (16) prepares to pass during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. Folsom won 41-3.
Folsom’s Brandon Rupchock (23) reacts after scoring a touchdown at the end of the first half to put Folsom ahead of Elk Grove 21-3 during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the Elk Grove Thundering Herd at Folsom High School in Folsom on Friday, November 25, 2016. Folsom won 41-3.
