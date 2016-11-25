Prep roundup: Capital Christian routs Colfax for D-V section title

No teams in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V football playoff field had an answer for Capital Christian’s many physical, speedy offensive weapons.
The No. 4 Cougars had them all on display again Friday night in beating No. 7 Colfax 42-14 to win the D-V championship at Lincoln of Stockton.
Sophomore running back D’Marcus Ross rushed for touchdowns of 34, 24 and 3 yards, quarterback Jacob Norville threw a 8-yard scoring strike to Austin Alexander and rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, and Christian Simmons had a 66-yard touchdown burst as the Cougars (10-2) topped the Falcons (9-4) to move on to the CIF Northern California Regional final Dec. 9 at a site to be determined. Pairings will be announced on Dec. 4.
It was the third section football title for Capital Christian, which also won in 2009 in Division V and 2014 in Division VI. Capital Christian, headed by first-year coach Ron Gerringer, reached the title game by upsetting top-seeded Sonora 33-30 last Friday.
Capital Christian’s three-man running attack of the 215-pound Ross, 210-pound Simmons and 190-pound Julian Leslie entered the game with a combined 2,465 rushing yards and 38 touchdowns.
Capital Christian’s only losses came to higher-division teams in the nonleague season. The Cougars fell 17-7 at Aptos (9-3) and 64-13 to Del Oro in back-to-back weeks. Aptos reached the Central Coast Section D-3I Open playoffs, and Del Oro has advanced to the D-II section final.
DIVISION I
No. 2 St. Mary’s 61, No. 3 Oak Ridge 21 in Stockton – Dusty Frampton rushed for four touchdowns, Jake Dunniway threw 42- and 85-yard scoring strikes to Aaron Jenkins and Dewey Cotton, respectively, and Cole Norgaard returned an interception 58 yards for a touchdown as the Rams (12-1) coasted past the Trojans (10-3). The Rams advanced to the D-I title game on Dec. 3 against top seed and defending champion Folsom at Sacramento State.
Oak Ridge’s Marco Baldacchino threw touchdown passes of 33-yards to Truman Andrus and 13 yards to Cameron Stone. The Rams’ only loss came early this season to St. John Bosco of Bellflower, ranked No. 11 nationally by USA Today.
DIVISION III
No. 3 Christian Brothers 29, No. 2 American Canyon 0 in American Canyon – Jamarri Jackson rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the first quarter, Tyler Vander Waal rushed for three fourth-quarter scores, including a 64-yard burst, and the Falcons stymied one of the section’s most prolific offenses with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries to beat the Wolves (11-2) and advance to their first section championship game since 1986.
Christian Brothers (11-2) will play top-seeded Oakdale next Friday at Lincoln of Stockton. American Canyon entered the game averaging more than 55 points a game. It was the Falcons’ 11th consecutive win after they lost to Manteca and Jesuit.
Bill Paterson: 916-326-5506, @SacBee_BillP
Comments