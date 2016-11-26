D-II: Inderkum Tigers 52, Jesuit Mauraders 35

Tigers Isaah Crocker (13) catches a 50 yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers ahead 24-7 during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
Tigers Tim Gay (20) upends Marauders Jake Vassar (34) after a three yard gain during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (13) attempts a pass during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders Lorenzo Burkes (15) stops Tigers Destynd Lewis (18) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers Destynd Lewis (18) plunges into the end zone to make the score 14-0 in the first quarter during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders Connor Mcintee (44) is caught by Tigers Davion Ross (24) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (13) gains four yards during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers Destynd Lewis (18) is stopped near the goal line during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders Calvin Brownholtz carries the ball past Tigers Sateki Tupou (8) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders Lorenzo Burkes (15) is pushed out of bounds during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers Isaah Crocker (13) celebrates after catching a 50 yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers ahead 24-7 during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers Logan Benoit (20) wraps up Marauders Isaiah Rutherford (34) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers Davion Ross (24) nearly intercepts a pass during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders Jayme Thomas (18) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone to make the score 52-27 Tigers as Tigers Tim Gay (20) defends during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers quarterbackTrajon Cotton (3) is sacked for a 16 yard loss by Marauders Joseph Hagopian (25) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers Isaah Crocker (13) catches a 40 yard touch down pass during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders Lorenzo Burkes (15) runs thirty yards for a first down during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers Isaah Crocker (13) and DeAngelo Morgan(11) tackle Marauders Connor Mcintee (44) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
A pass intended for Marauders Jayme Thomas (18) falls incomplete during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders Jayme Thomas (18) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone to make the score 52-27 Tigers as Tigers Tim Gay (20) defends during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers head coach Terry Stark is congratulated following the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Marauders Lorenzo Burkes (15) scores a 2-point conversion to make the score 45-21 Tigers during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers Destynd Lewis (18) carries the ball for seven yards during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Tigers Trajon Cotton (3) reaches into the end zone to score a touchdown to put the Tigers ahead 52-21 in the third quarter during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Late in the third quarter, Marauders Jayme Thomas (18) throws a pass on a trick play that was intercepted during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game between the Jesuit Marauders and the Inderkum Tigers at Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
Inderkum Tigers players celebrate after winning their Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal game against the Jesuit Marauders Jesuit in Carmichael on Saturday, November 26, 2016. The Inderkum Tigers won the game 52-35.
