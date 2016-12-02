Division II: Del Oro Golden Eagles 35, Inderkum Tigers 13

Del Oro’s Camrion Davis (23) intercepts a pass on the third play of the game to set up the Golden Eagles first score to put them ahead 6-0 during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game between Del Oro and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Inderkum quarterback Trajon Cotton (3) scrambles for a first down during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Inderkum’s Joshua Falo (1) catches a pass for a first down during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Del Oro’s Camrion Davis (23) runs around end for a first down during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Inderkum receiver Isaah Crocker (13) catches a pass for a first down during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016.
Tigers Isaah Crocker (13) is tackled for a loss of 4 yards during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
Tigers Joshua Falo (1) catches a pass for a first down during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
Tigers Joshua Falo (1) catches a pass for a first down during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
Golden Eagles Tatuo Martinson (55) blocks an extra point attempt to keep the score 21-13 Del Oro at the end of the third quarter during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
Golden Eagles Mason Hurst (2) carries the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
Golden Eagles Dalton Gee (5) carries the ball five yards for a first down during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
A pass intended for Tigers Isaah Crocker (13) falls incomplete in the end zone during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
Golden Eagles Mason Hurst (2) dives into the end zone for a touchdown to make the score 28-15 during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
With just over a minute left in the game Golden Eagles Andrew Birch (3) scores a touchdown to put Del Oro ahead 35-15 during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
Golden Eagles head coach Casey Taylor is doused with a bucket of water as time runs out during the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
Tigers head coach Terry Stark, left, congratulates Golden Eagles head coach Casey Taylor following the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
Golden Eagles Matthew Kruger (18) is congratulated by his mother Brielle Kruger following the Sac-Joaquin Section DivisionII championship game between the Del Oro Golden Eagles and the Inderkum Tigers at Sac State in Sacramento on Friday, December 2, 2016. The Del Oro Golden Eagles won the game 35-13
rbenton@sacbee.com