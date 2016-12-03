Division I: St. Mary's of Stockton 56, Folsom 25

Bulldogs head coach Kris Richardson consoles Bulldogs Dominic Langham (50) following their loss in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs Drake Stallworth (2) stops Rams Dewey Cotton (17) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs players leave the field as St. Mary's Rams celebrate their win in the background following the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Rams Dusty Frampton (21) scores a touchdown to put the Rams ahead 56-25 during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Rams Marquez Vaughn (14) breaks up a pass intended for Bulldogs Dominic Langham (50) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Rams quarterback Jake Dunniway (7) prepares to pass during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
The Bulldogs stop Rams Dewey Cotton (17) on the two yard line to stop the Rams during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
An apparent touch down pass to Bulldogs Drake Stallworth (2) is called back on a holding call during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs Drake Stallworth (2) is chased by Rams defenders during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Rams Marcus Aponte (8) is called for pass interference in the end zone on a pass intended for Bulldogs Drake Stallworth (2) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs Tanner Ward (22) reacts after Rams Dusty Frampton (21) scored a touchdown to put the Rams ahead 56-25 during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs Garrett Mcclure (9) carries the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs head coach Kris Richardson during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Rams Dusty Frampton (21) breaks through the Bulldogs defense during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs Eric Davis (21) carries the ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs Brandon Rupchock (23) grabs the face mask of Rams Dusty Frampton (21) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs Micah Iverson (32) tackles Rams Dusty Frampton (21) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Bulldogs Cruz Lara (30) pulls down Rams Dewey Cotton (17) during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016. The St. Mary's Rams won the game 56-25.
Folsom’s Jack Sa catches a touchdown pass as St. Mary’s defender Aaron Jenkins III gets a handful of his jersey.
Bulldogs head coach Kris Richardson during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Bulldogs Bryce Buck (6) catches a long pass for a touchdown to make the score 7-6 St. Mary's during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
Rams Marcus Aponte (8) lunges into the end zone for a touchdown to put the Rams ahead 7-0 during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game between the Folsom Bulldogs and the St. Mary's Rams at Sac State in Sacramento on Saturday, December 3, 2016.
