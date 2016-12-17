Del Oro falls 22-17 in CIF State Division I-A title game

Del Oro head coach Casey Taylor talks to his team during the CIF state Division I-AA championship game against the San Clemente Tritons at Sacramento State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Randall Benton
rbenton@sacbee.com
San Clemente quarterback Jack Sears is chased out of the pocket by Del Oro’s Trevor Johnson, right, during the CIF state Division I-AA championship game at Sacramento State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Del Oro quarterback Stone Smartt (4) scores a 2-yard touchdown during the CIF state Division I-AA championship against the San Clemente Tritons at Sacramento State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Del Oro’s Camrion Davis (23) runs the ball back 40 yards after intercepting a pass during the CIF state Division I-AA championship game against the San Clemente Tritons at Sacramento State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Del Oro quarterback Stone Smartt scrambles in the backfield during the CIF state Division I-AA championship game against the San Clemente Tritons at Sacramento State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
San Clemente’s Chase Berman catches a 12-yard touchdown during the CIF state Division I-AA championship game against the Del Oro Golden Eagles at Sacramento State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
Del Oro’s Dawson Hurst, right, breaks up a pass intended for San Clemente’s Chase Berman during the CIF state Division I-AA championship game at Sacramento State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
San Clemente’s Brandon Reaves (2) fumbles the ball – which he recovered – during the CIF state Division I-AA championship game against the Del Oro Golden Eagles at Sacramento State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Sacramento, Calif.
