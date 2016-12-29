High School Sports

December 29, 2016 1:10 PM

Live streaming: Follow games from the St. Hope Hoops Classic prep basketball tournament

Sacramento Bee Staff

The St. Hope Hoops Classic is an annual big event for high school basketball. The tournament will run through the weekend. You can watch select games here through live streaming. Several Sacramento-area teams are competing in the event.

