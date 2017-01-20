High school basketball: Woodcreek 69, Folsom 34

Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Brendan Covello (3), drives to the basket as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21), grabs the pass in front of Folsom High School Bulldogs Mason Forbes (25), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Mason Forbes (25), and Kris Romberg (35), fight the the loose ball collected by Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Truman Sharp (22), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
#13 drives to the basketarond Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Naequan Parker (20), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Woodcreek High School Timberwolves’ Jordan Brown grabs the rebound between Folsom’s Mason Forbes (25) and Brendan Patch (21) on Friday.
Brian Baer
Special to The Sacramento Bee
Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Jackson Hughes (15), shoots the ball as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Martis Johnson (13), grabs the loose ball as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
w15\drives to the basketover Folsom High School Bulldogs Kris Romberg (35), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Akalpreet Khaira (24), fouls Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21), shoots the ball as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Jackson Hughes (15), drives to the basket as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21), shoots the ball over Folsom High School Bulldogs Mason Forbes (25), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Akalpreet Khaira (24), shoots the ball as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Brendan Patch (21), shoots the ball as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Kris Romberg (35), drives to the basket as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Martis Johnson (13), shoots the ball around Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Naequan Parker (20), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Martis Johnson (13), drives to the basket as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Martis Johnson (13), fights the loose ball with Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Naequan Parker (20), and Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Truman Sharp (22), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Mason Forbes (25), listens to the National Anthem as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Mason Forbes (25), drives to the basket as Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21, defends as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Mason Forbes (25), shoots over Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs head coach Mike Wall yells at his team as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Mason Forbes (25), shoots over Woodcreek High School Timberwolves Jordan Brown (21), as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee
Folsom High School Bulldogs Martis Johnson (13), shoots the ball as the Folsom Bulldogs host the Woodcreek Timberwolves, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Brian Baer
Special to The Bee