Rivalry week headlined by No. 2 Sac High girls at No. 1 McClatchy

It’s rivalry week in area high school girls basketball with showdowns sure to go a long way toward deciding league championships.
The headliner is Wednesday’s game at McClatchy, where the top-ranked Lions will face No. 2 Sacramento. The Metropolitan Conference powers have combined to reach a Sac-Joaquin Section final 13 times since 2005.
Both teams had tough nonleague schedules against national powers. The Lions (16-2) have no losses against section teams, and the Dragons (11-7) have just one. That came against McClatchy 49-46 on Dec. 30 in the West Coast Jamboree in Livermore. It’s the largest girls tournament in the country.
“It should be a great game between really good teams,” Sacramento coach Michele Massari said.
McClatchy has been led by guards Courtesy Clark, Kamaree Donald, Kamryn Hall, Sara Shimizu and Richelle Turney. Sacramento’s top players include guard-forwards Anna Blount, Sasha Brown, Maya Lawrence, Serina McMillan and RyAnne Walters.
McClatchy expects forwards Jordan Cruz and Nia Lowery back soon from strained knees. Cruz is headed to Utah on scholarship.
55 Points by Pioneer’s Shanaijah Davison in a win over Woodland
SFL showdown – On Friday, No. 4 Oak Ridge hosts No. 7 Folsom in a meeting of Sierra Foothill League contenders. It is cancer awareness night, and pink shirts are encouraged.
Oak Ridge (12-8) has one loss against a section team – 59-43 to McClatchy on Dec. 22 – in a schedule as challenging as any regionally. The Trojans defeated Folsom 53-33 on Jan. 4 to open league play, though the Bulldogs were without star junior guard McKenzie Forbes because of an ankle injury.
Forbes, a Cal commit, played just her fourth game of the season Friday, keying a 70-36 win over Woodcreek with 18 points and deft passing. Hanna Beckman and Jessie Armstrong scored 14 each for the Bulldogs, and Sydney Larocca had 10. Oak Ridge has been paced by Kassidy DeLapp and Shayley Harris.
TCC showdown – On Tuesday, No. 9 River City hosts No. 10 Rio Linda in the Tri-County Conference. River City beat the Knights 63-55 on Jan. 3. The Raiders (13-6, 5-0) have won six consecutive games. Guard-forwards Tiana Lowery (18.0 points per game) and Nikki Singh (12.1) lead River City’s attack.
Rio Linda (16-5, 5-1), the defending Division III section champion, is paced by guard/forwards Brandy Huffhines (14.1 points) and Dejanet Porter (12.6).
13 Combined Sac-Joaquin Section final appearances by the McClatchy and Sacramento girls since 2005
Holy hoops – A league championship won’t be at stake Saturday when No. 5 St. Francis hosts rival Christian Brothers in the annual Holy Court game, which usually packs the gym.
St. Francis (11-7) is 5-1 in the Delta League. The Troubadours are paced by guard-forwards Julia Razo (11.9 points), Janae Fairbrook (10.9) and Jackie Koerwitz (9.7).
Brianna Juniel is averaging 11.6 points for the Falcons (5-13), who are 3-0 in the Capital Athletic League after starting the season 1-10 amid a tough schedule and injuries.
Rivalry rout – Shanaijah Davison, a New Mexico State-bound senior point guard for Pioneer, had 55 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead the Patriots to a 79-56 win over crosstown rival Woodland on Friday in TCC play. Her 55 points are the most among section girls this season.
Girls Basketball
The Bee’s Top 20
(With previous ranking; records through Saturday)
1. McClatchy (1) 16-2
2. Sacramento (2) 11-7
3. Elk Grove (3) 16-3
4. Oak Ridge (4) 12-8
5. St. Francis (5) 11-7
6. West Campus (6) 13-3
7. Folsom (7) 17-3
8. Antelope (8) 11-6
9. River City (10) 13-6
10. Rio Linda (11) 16-5
11. Roseville (12) 12-6
12. Del Oro (9) 15-4
13. Foothill (14) 18-2
14. Whitney (16) 13-5
15. Woodcreek (15) 11-9
16. Capital Christian (13) 12-7
17. Davis (19) 11-7
18. Franklin (17) 11-8
19. Argonaut (–) 18-2
20. Bear River (20) 10-8
Boys Basketball
The Bee’s Top 20
(With previous ranking; records through Saturday)
1. Sheldon (1) 16-2
2. Woodcreek (2) 18-2
3. Burbank (4) 16-2
4. Capital Christian (6) 11-7
5. Folsom (3) 15-5
6. Grant (9) 14-5
7. Jesuit (5) 10-9
8. Vista del Lago (7) 15-4
9. Christian Brothers (10) 10-8
10. Placer (8) 17-3
11. Rio Linda (13) 18-2
12. Roseville (19) 11-7
13. Whitney (14) 15-4
14. Antelope (–) 11-7
15. Cosumnes Oaks (15) 13-5
16. Granite Bay (16) 13-7
17. Johnson (–) 12-5
18. Sacramento (11) 9-7
19. Franklin (18) 12-7
20. Kennedy (12) 11-7
