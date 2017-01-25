Girls basketball: Sacramento 54, McClatchy 48

Sacramento Dragons guard RyAnne Walters (C) (23), Sasha Brown (22) and Maya Lawrence (30) begin to celebrate following the 54-48 victory at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Dragons head coach Michele Massari gives Andriana Avent (3) instruction as the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Sacramento Dragons guard RyAnne Walters (C) (23) drives past McClatchy Lions guard Kamaree Donald (23) in the first half at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Sacramento Dragons Maya Lawrence (30) creates space on the baseline to make a pass past McClatchy Lions Richelle Turney (1) in the first half at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Sacramento Dragons Sasha Brown (22) and McClatchy Lions Courtesy Clark (2) chase a loose ball in the first half at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Sacramento Dragons Anna Blount (15) blocks the layup attempt of McClatchy Lions Jenna Waki (20) at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Former McClatchy Lions girls head coaches Harvey Tahara and Jessica Kunisaki meet during the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Sacramento Dragons Anna Blount (15) sidesteps McClatchy Lions Jenna Waki (20) for an easy basket in the second half at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Sacramento Dragons guard RyAnne Walters (C) (23) makes a three point shot in the second half at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Sacramento Dragons Sasha Brown (22) lunges over McClatchy Lions guard Sara Shimizu (14) in the second half at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
Sacramento Dragons Sasha Brown (22) lunges over McClatchy Lions guard Sara Shimizu (14) as she chases a ball in the second half at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
McClatchy Lions head coach Jeff Ota watches from the sidelines at the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
McClatchy Lions head coach Jeff Ota congratulates McClatchy Lions Jordan Cruz (33) following a ceremony before the McClatchy-Sacramento girls basketball game on her nomination to be a McDonald’s All-American on Wednesday night, January 24, 2017 at McClatchy High School in Sacramento.
