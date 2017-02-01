See how Sacramento prep athletes look, what’s being said on letter of intent signing day

2:08 Celebrity chef Guy Fieri at Dell’Osso Family Farm Pause

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

1:43 Stone Smartt, Del Oro

1:14 Del Oro linemen put the work in ahead of CIF state championship

1:17 Republic owner Kevin Nagle talks about Sacramento MLS bid

0:42 Ami Bera hosts huge concerned crowd at town hall meeting

0:43 "Get it while it's there": Consumers urged to sign up under Covered California's enrollment extension

0:44 Watch five years of Sierra snow from space

4:08 Cane-swinging passenger lays out bus driver's attacker: 'Rise up again I'm gonna hit ya!'