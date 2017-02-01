High School Sports

February 1, 2017 10:28 AM

See how Sacramento prep athletes look, what’s being said on letter of intent signing day

Sacramento Bee Staff

Student athletes are taking a big leap on Wednesday, signing letters of intent and making official plans for their collegiate educational and sports futures.

Sacramento-area high school football players, as well as athletes from other sports, began making their commitments public with signing ceremonies large and small throughout the region.

Here is how these decisions are going on social media.

FROM JOE DAVIDSON

▪  Wednesday’s national signing day may change for better

▪  Where they’re headed: Locals sign national letters of intent

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Dawson Weber, Pleasant Grove, on signing letter of intent with North Dakota State

View more video

Sports Videos