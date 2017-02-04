Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 4, 2017

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
AMERICAN RIVER 5, MERCED 3
ARC
000
100
4
—
5
7
0
Merced
102
000
0
—
3
3
2
Grueet and Parritt. Lopez and Tuevas. Top hitters: A–Grueet 3x3, Dosher 1x2, 1B, 2 RBIs; Sink 1x3, 3RBIs, HR;
CABRILLO 20, AMERICAN RIVER 16 (9)
ARC
221
501
023
—
20
12
3
Cabrillo
017
002
127
—
16
14
7
Doshe and Parritt. Avirt and Decker. Top hitters; A–Dosher 2x4 2B; Dail 2x5; Ware 1x4 1B, 2RBIs; Ofcorn 3x6, 1B, 2RBIs; Avilla 2x5. C–Cueva 3x5; Herrera 3x3 HR; Carmona 2x4; Giguiere 3x6.
