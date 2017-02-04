High School Sports

February 4, 2017 10:36 PM

Saturday’s High School Scoreboard for Feb. 4, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

AMERICAN RIVER 5, MERCED 3

ARC

000

100

4

5

7

0

Merced

102

000

0

3

3

2

Grueet and Parritt. Lopez and Tuevas. Top hitters: A–Grueet 3x3, Dosher 1x2, 1B, 2 RBIs; Sink 1x3, 3RBIs, HR;

CABRILLO 20, AMERICAN RIVER 16 (9)

ARC

221

501

023

20

12

3

Cabrillo

017

002

127

16

14

7

Doshe and Parritt. Avirt and Decker. Top hitters; A–Dosher 2x4 2B; Dail 2x5; Ware 1x4 1B, 2RBIs; Ofcorn 3x6, 1B, 2RBIs; Avilla 2x5. C–Cueva 3x5; Herrera 3x3 HR; Carmona 2x4; Giguiere 3x6.

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted every day until 11 p.m.

