No. 14 Sacramento 61, No. 3 Burbank 56

Sacramento Dragons Isaiah Randalle (12) lays a ball up for two points over Burbank Titans Chris Gray (10) in the first half as No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Dragons guard Sayvon Hines (C) (3) lays a ball up for two points past Burbank Titans Levelle Bailey (32) in the second quarter as No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Burbank Titans Isiah Davis (20) lays a ball up for two points to give the Titans a 45-44 lead after three quarters, as No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Burbank Titans head coach Lindsey Ferrell leads his team onto the floor before No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Dragons guard Miles Lewis (5) is fouled by Burbank Titans Earvin Knox (5) with under a minute left in regulation as No. 14 Sacramento knocked off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Dragons head coach Earl Allen Jr. looks back as his assistant in the second quarter as No. 14 Sacramento knocked off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Burbank Titans Isiah Davis (20) lays a ball up for two points past Sacramento Dragons Izayah Talmadge (23) in the fourth quarter as No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Burbank Titans Earvin Knox (5) defends Sacramento Dragons guard Micah Scott-kelley (4) in the first half as No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Burbank Titans head coach Lindsey Ferrell during player introductions before No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Burbank Titans head coach Lindsey Ferrell encourages his team in the first quarter as No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento High School Dragon cheerleaders entertain the crowd during at halftime as No.14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Dragons guard Sayvon Hines (C) (3) slaps the ball away from Burbank Titans Levelle Bailey (32) in the second quarter as No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
The Sacramento High School student section celebrates as the final seconds tick off as No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Dragons head coach Earl Allen Jr., left meets Burbank Titans head coach Lindsey Ferrell after No. 14 Sacramento knocked off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sacramento Dragons head coach Earl Allen Jr. watches the action in the fourth quarter as No. 14 Sacramento knocks off No. 3 Burbank 61-56 at Sacramento High School on Friday, February 10, 2017.
Jose Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com