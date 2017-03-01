Sac-Joaquin Section semifinal: Beyer 63, Burbank 56 (2 OT)

The Burbank Titans’ Keshawn Bruner (21) scores a basket in the first half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal against Beyer on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
The Burbank Titans’ Isiah Davis (20) loses the ball out of bounds in the second half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal against Beyer on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Beyer Patriots guard Jaden Cobb (30) sores a basket in front of the Burbank Titans’ Earvin Knox (5) in the second half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
The Burbank Titans’ Levelle Bailey (32) is unable to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal against Beyer on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Beyer Patriots forward Kris Fore (23) blocks the shot of the Burbank Titans’ Keshawn Bruner (21) in the second half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
The Burbank Titans’ Levelle Bailey (32) reacts after a foul called in the second half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal against Beyer on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Beyer Patriots guard Brian Perry (13) is fouled in overtime after rebounding a ball during the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal against Burbank on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
The Burbank Titans’ Keshawn Bruner (21) reacts after missing a shot in the first overtime of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal against Beyer on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Burbank Titans coach Lindsey Ferrell argues a call in the second overtime of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal against Beyer on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
The Burbank Titans’ Keshawn Bruner (21) and teammate Khalil Stewart (34) leave the floor after a 63-56 loss in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal against Beyer on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Beyer Patriots guard Brian Perry (13) picks up the loose ball as teammate guard Jaden Cobb (30) gains his balance in the second half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal against Burbank on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Beyer Patriots guard Brian Perry (13) is fouled by the Burbank Titans’ Levelle Bailey (32) in the second half of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com