Sac-Joaquin Section semifinal: Sheldon 81, West 59

Sheldon Huskies guard Dom Johnson (5) goes for a layup in the second quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal against West on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
José Luis Villegas
jvillegas@sacbee.com
Sheldon Huskies forward Drew Cobb (3) starts a fastbreak in the second quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal against West on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
The Sheldon Huskies defense converges on West Wolfpack guard Isaiah Cannon Moore (15) in the second quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies coach Joey Rollings instructs from the sideline in the second quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal against West on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Isaiah Duplechan (2) drives to the basket in the second quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal against West on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies forward Drew Cobb (3) scores over West Wolfpack forward Ephraim Estell (42) in the second quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Elishja Duplechan (1) drives past West Wolfpack guard Isaac Paz (30) in the third quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Dom Johnson (5) soars to the rim over West Wolfpack guard Isaac Paz (30) in the fourth quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies coach Joey Rollings and West Wolfpack coach Matthew Garza meet at center court following the Huskies’ 81-59 win of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies coach Joey Rollings instructs guard Elishja Duplechan (1) in the third quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal against West on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Justin Nguyen (11) drives past West Wolfpack guard Khyrei Currie in the third quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Rich Viano-Nitschke talks with LJ Williams in the third quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal between Sheldon and West on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Elishja Duplechan (1) defends West Wolfpack guard Isaah West (23) in the third quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies coach Joey Rollings yells instructions in the fourth quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal against West on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
West Wolfpack coach Matthew Garza pats guard Michael Hayes (3) on the back after leaving in the fourth quarter of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinal against Sheldon on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in Stockton.
