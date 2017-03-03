Girls D-IV: West Campus Warriors 83, Foothill Mustangs 57

West Campus guard Gabriella Rones dives for the ball at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 1 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 3 seed Foothill Mustangs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Foothill head coach Meshal McCauley at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 1 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 3 seed Foothill Mustangs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
The West Campus Warriors react after a teammate makes a three-point shot at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 1 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 3 seed Foothill Mustangs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
West Campus Warriors Namiko Adams (15) reacts a call made by the official at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 1 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 3 seed Foothill Mustangs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Foothill guard Dejah King (15) and Moesha Dunson (15) guard West Campus Warriors guard Iris Xiong (20) at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 1 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 3 seed Foothill Mustangs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
Foothill head coach Meshal McCauley huddles with the players at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 1 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 3 seed Foothill Mustangs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com