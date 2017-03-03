Sac-Joaquin D-IV boys: Central Catholic Raiders of Modesto 89, West Campus Warriors 79

Central Catholic Raiders guard Jarred Rice (1) struggles for possession against West Campus Warriors guard Quincy Taylor (2) and West Campus Warriors guard Inderpal Dhaliwal (22) during the fourth quarter at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 2 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 1 seed Central Catholic Raiders of Modesto on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
West Campus Warriors guard Inderpal Dhaliwal (22) passes the ball to an open teammate during the first quarter at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 2 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 1 seed Central Catholic Raiders of Modesto on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
West Campus Warriors Nate Karren (C) (23) and Central Catholic Raiders Malcolm Clayton (15) battle for the tip off at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 2 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 1 seed Central Catholic Raiders of Modesto on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Central Catholic Raiders Conor Fenton (11) faces heavy defense from West Campus Warriors Nate Karren (C) (23) and West Campus Warriors forward Dee juan Pruitt (25) at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 2 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 1 seed Central Catholic Raiders of Modesto on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
West Campus Warriors guard Eric Alston (4) drives towards the basket under pressure at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 2 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 1 seed Central Catholic Raiders of Modesto on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Central Catholic Raiders guard Jarred Rice (1) and Central Catholic Raiders guard Amrit Dhaliwal (3) share a moment as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game ends in an overtime victory over the West Campus Warriors on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Central Catholic Raiders guard Amrit Dhaliwal (3) drives towards the basket during the third quarter at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game between the No. 2 seed West Campus Warriors and the No. 1 seed Central Catholic Raiders of Modesto on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
