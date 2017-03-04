Sac-Joaquin D-I girls: St. Mary's of Stockton 73, McClatchy 57

McClatchy Lions Courtesy Clark (2) drives towards the basket during the first quarter at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Andrew Seng
aseng@sacbee.com
McClatchy Lions Jenna Waki (20) has her shot blocked by St. Mary's Rams Neenah Young (23) during the first half at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Samaya Beatty (11) has her shot blocked by St. Mary's Rams Neenah Young (23) during the first quarter at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Nia Lowery (15) drives towards the basket under heavy pressure during the second half at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Bella Garcia (30) exits the court after losing the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship to the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Courtesy Clark (2) makes a layup but is fouled by St. Mary's Rams Neenah Young (23) and sent to the line for extra points during the second quarter at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Head coach Jeff Ota talks to his players during the fourth quarter at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
The McClatchy Lions line up for the National Anthem at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Nia Lowery (15) faces pressure during the second half at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Nia Lowery (15) attempts to gain control of the ball at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Head coach Jeff Ota huddles with the players at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Nia Lowery (15) is greeted by her teammates before the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Kamryn Hall (22) wrestles for the ball during the second half at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions guard Sara Shimizu (14) takes a jump shot at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Jordan Cruz (33) looks for an open teammate at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Head coach Jeff Ota at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
St. Mary's Rams guard Ariel Johnson (32) has the ball stripped away from her possession by McClatchy Lions Jenna Waki (20) and McClatchy Lions guard Janalyn Narciza (3) during the fourth quarter at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
McClatchy Lions Nia Lowery (15) drives towards the basket at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I girls championship between the McClatchy Lions and the St. Mary's Rams on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
