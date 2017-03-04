Sac-Joaquin D-I: Woodcreek Timberwolves 69, Sheldon Huskies 68

Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) and teammates celebrate after winning the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton. The game was won after Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) made two free throw shots with 0.1 seconds left on the clock, ending the game 69-68.
The Timberwolves bench reacts after Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) makes one of two attempted free throw shots to tie the game 68-68 with 0.1 seconds left on the clock at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
The Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game against the Sheldon Huskies was won after Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) made two free throw shots with 0.1 seconds left on the clock, ending the game 69-68 on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Woodcreek Timberwolves Jackson Hughes (15) and Woodcreek Timberwolves forward Will Larshin (10) celebrate after winning the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton. The game was won after Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) made two free throw shots with 0.1 seconds left on the clock, ending the game 69-68.
Sheldon Huskies LJ Williams (14) reacts after taking the lead 68-67 with 8.7 seconds left in the fourth quarterat the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Dale Curry (0) reacts after losing at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton. The game was won after Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) made two free throw shots with 0.1 seconds left on the clock, ending the game 69-68
The Sheldon Huskies celebrate after taking the lead with 8.7 seconds left in the fourth quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Dale Curry (0) attempts to get by Woodcreek Timberwolves guard Tyrell Roberts (2) during the second half at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) faces heavy pressure from the Huskies defense during the first half at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Woodcreek Timberwolves Jackson Hughes (15) drives towards the basket while defended by Sheldon Huskies forward Drew Cobb (3) during the first quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies LJ Williams (14) reacts after the Timberwolves came back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Woodcreek head coach calls a timeout after the Timberwolves came back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Head coach Joey Rollings reacts to a call made by the officials at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies forward Drew Cobb (3) drives in for a layup during the first quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Woodcreek Timberwolves Jackson Hughes (15) reacts after a call was made by an official during the second half at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Woodcreek Timberwolves Jackson Hughes (15) takes a three-point shot contested by Sheldon Huskies guard Isaiah Duplechan (2) during the first quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) looks for an open teammate during the first quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Elishja Duplechan (1) is greeted by Sheldon Huskies center Chris Wriedt (23) before the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies forward Brandon Erwing (22) and the Huskies watch on as the Timberwolves celebrate their victory in the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves after the game ended in two free throw shots on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies forward Brandon Erwing (22) and the bench react after their teammates scored numerous unanswered points in the third quarter rat the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies forward Drew Cobb (3) is pursued by Woodcreek Timberwolves forward Kyle Kern (11) during the third quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Elishja Duplechan (1) drives towards the basket under heavy pressure during the third quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Elishja Duplechan (1) drives towards the basket under heavy pressure during the third quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies center Chris Wriedt (23) and Sheldon Huskies guard Dale Curry (0) assist Sheldon Huskies LJ Williams (14) after drawing a foul during the third quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
The Huskies after the Timberwolves celebrate their one-point victory in the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
Sheldon Huskies guard Elishja Duplechan (1) drives in for a layup while defended by Woodcreek Timberwolves forward Kyle Kern (11) during the third quarter at the Division I Sac-Joaquin Section basketball championship game between the Sheldon Huskies and the Woodcreek Timberwolves on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton.
