March 9, 2017 11:16 PM

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for March 9, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

PLEASANT GROVE 4, RODRIGUEZ 1 (5)

Rodriguez

001

00

1

3

0

Pleasant Grove

012

10

4

4

0

Riddle, Massa (5) and Certeza; Corey (5) and Innerarity. Top Hitters: R–Chester 3B; Miller 2B. PG–McCormack 3B; Corey 3B; Immoos 2x2, 2B.

BOYS GOLF

WHITNEY 207, DEL CAMPO 235

9 holes at Catta Verdera, par 35

Low scorers: Kvick, DC, 33; Sommerhauser, W, 38.

PONDEROSA 214, BELLA VISTA 243

9 holes at Cameron Park Country Club, par 36

Low scorers: Fowler, P, 35; Murphy, P, 44; Bennet, BV, 44.

WOODCREEEK 212, FOLSOM 215

9 holes at Morgan Creek, Par 36

Low scorers: Knight, WC, 39; Cervantes, WC, 41; Woods, F, 42; Young, F, 42.

BOYS TENNIS

FRANKLIN 8, MONTEREY TRAIL 1

#1 Singles: Ly, MT, def. Grabel, F, 6-2, 6-2

#1 Doubles: Truong/Dal, MT, def. One/Nugyen, F, 6-4, 6-0

COED TENNIS

ROSEMONT 5, CORDOVA 4

#1 Boys Singles: Langmaack, C, def. Gerrett, R, 6-0, 6-0

#1 Girls Singles: Zhang, R, def. Nersisyan, C, 6-2, 6-1

#1 Boys Doubles: Fetch/Haboyan, C, def. Mao/Mauricio, R, 6-4, 6-2

# Girls Doubles: Thai/Bloung, R, def. La/Wilson, C, 6-3, 6-2

Mixed Doubles: Le/Kim, R, def. Horhannisyan/Coffey, C, 6-1, 7-5.

