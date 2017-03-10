NorCal Open Division playoff: Woodcreek Timberwolves 68, Capital Christian Cougars 66

Woodcreek Timberwolves guard Tyrell Roberts (2) and Capital Christian Cougars Trey Jones (4) race to get possession of the ball during the second half at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Andrew Seng
Woodcreek Timberwolves guard Tyrell Roberts (2) drives towards the basket during the first half at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Woodcreek Timberwolves guard Delis Boggs-Smith (23) drives pass Capital Christian Cougars Austin Alexander (24) during the second quarter at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Capital Christian Cougars Kendall Munson (3) dunks the ball during the first quarter at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Woodcreek Timberwolves guard Tyrell Roberts (2) takes a free throw during the first half at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Woodcreek Timberwolves guard Tyrell Roberts (2) is pursued by Capital Christian Cougars Trey Jones (4) during the first quarter at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Woodcreek Timberwolves guard Tyrell Roberts (2) and Capital Christian Cougars Trey Jones (4) race to get possession of the ball during the second half at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Woodcreek Timberwolves guard Tyrell Roberts (2) passes the ball during the first quarter at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
The Woodcreek High School student section reacts late in the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves beat the Capital Christian Cougars at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Capital Christian Cougars Zachary Chappell (2) reacts after a call made by the officials during the third quarter at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Capital Christian Cougars Austin Alexander (24) drives hard towards the basket while being defended by Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) blocks a shot during the second half at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
Woodcreek Timberwolves center Jordan Brown (21) is introduced to the crowd at the CIF NorCal Open Division playoff game between the Woodcreek Timberwolves and Capital Christian Cougars at Woodcreek High School on Friday, March 10, 2017, in Roseville.
